Stirling Bull Sales February 2022: Blelack sire sells for 38,000gns

By Nancy Nicolson
February 7 2022, 7.33pm
STANDOUT: Blelack Dean Martin made the top price in the Aberdeen-Angus sale.

The Aberdeen-Angus intermediate champion from Blelack made the stand out price of 38,000gns on a day of contrasting fortunes at the Stirling Bull Sales.

The glory went to the Massie family from Dinnet who sold Blelack Dean Martin for the day’s top price to J&J Campbell, Wedderlie Farm, Gorton in Berwickshire.

In all 11 Aberdeen-Angus  sires sold for 10,000gns or more, with  highlights being a joint purchase for 30,000gns for the reserve senior champion, Duncanziemere Jacobite from Ayrshire breeders A Clark and Sons.

Aberdeen Angus reserve  senior champion, Duncanziemere Jacobite sold for 30,000gns.

He was bought by Alastair and Graeme Fraser at Idvies, Forfar along with   Ballindalloch Home Farms, Aberlour.

The Frasers then recouped their investment by getting 16,000gns for Idvies Pink Prodigy which was bought by  Robbie Galloway for his Cardona herd at Doune.

Idvies Pink Prodigy made 16,000gns.</p> <p>

Neil Wattie from Mains of Tonley at Alford sold Tonley Potter for 13,000gns to Whiteford & Co , Borewell, Berwick-on-Tweed and Tonley Alba, the overall reserve    champion for 11,500gns.

Tonley Alba sold for 11,500gns.</p> <p>

At 12,000gns Owen Tunney sold Morpheus Kodiak for 12,000gns to  Norbreck Genetics, Lancaster, and the Clarks at Duncanziemere sold Duncanziemere Mr Bond for 11,000gns to Mr Henderson, Culrain Mains, Ardgay.

The overall champion, Gretnahouse Blacksoap, from Gretna House Farm made 10,000gns to Ross Farms & Co, Wester Middleton, Gorebridge and the reserve intermediate champion, Eastfield Black Banjo, from TH Brewis at Lempitlaw, Kelso made the same price to Mr Haistead, Little Melton, Norwich.

Eastfield Black Banjo made 10,000gns.</p> <p>

The last 10,000gns bid was for Kingholm Risotto from M & DH Currie, Mouswald, Dumfries.  He was bought by Mr Steel, Allanton, Duns.

Aberdeen-Angus females sold to a top of 3500gns for Mosston Muir Eva, the reserve champion from Allan Rennie’s herd at Forfar. She was bought by Mr Gratton, Malton, North Yorkshire and Mr Rennie’s champion, Mosston Muir Ivy, sold for 2250gns to Mr Shackleton, Haverford West

Meanwhile, Beef Shorthorn sires sold to 25,000gns, when  the Scott family from Fearn Farm at Tain bought Palmerston of Upsall, an April 2020-born roan bull from Hon G Turton, The Grange, Upsall, Thirsk.

Palmerston of Upsall, made top price of 25,000gn for the Beef Shorthorn breed.

At 22,000gns the Macadies from Skaill, Thurso sold Perfection of Skaillhouse,   a roan son of Chapelton Lionheart, to RI and SA Little, The Bogue, Dalry, Castle Douglas.

Perfection of Skaillhouse, sold for 22,000gns.

The Green family from Corskie, Garmouth, best known for their Simmental sires, spent 13,000gns to secure  the reserve senior champion, Podehole Patriot from Pode Hole Farm, Thorney, Peterborough.

Podehole Patriot, made 13,000gns.

And also selling at 13,000gns was Meonside Peroni from D & T Bradley Farmer, Wester Parkgate Farm, Dumfries.

Beef Shorthorn females met a brisk trade, with a top price of 4500gns paid for Meonside Boradhooks Paisley from D & T Bradley Farmer. This heifer by Willingham Kensington was bought by Irish breeder T Clarke, Lurgan, Co. Antrim.

Laga Farms from Evie, Orkney paid 4200gns for the female champion, Meonside Millicent Piper, and at 3400gns Cairnsmore Poppy from Mr and Mrs B. Landers, Barraly Farm, Newton Stewart was bought by R Coles, East Sussex.

Breed averages

Aberdeen-Angus bulls averaged £6,533 for 95 sold (+ £34 on the year).
Females averaged £2,300 for 10.

Beef Shorthorn bulls averaged £5,743 for 56 sold (-£384).
Females averaged £2,879 for 12.

Hereford bulls averaged £4,347 for 5 sold (N/A).
Females averaged £2,205 for 2.

