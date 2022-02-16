Funding extended to help island farmers and crofters manage geese

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Funding extended to help island farmers and crofters manage geese

By Gemma Mackie
February 16 2022, 11.45am
The funding is being made available to help farmers and crofters deal with geese.

The Scottish Government is extending its funding to help farmers and crofters manage greylag geese on the islands.

Environment and Land Reform Minister, Mairi McAllan, said up to £50,000 additional funding will be made available for existing goose management projects on Orkney, Uist, Lewis and Harris, and Tiree and Coll.

The management projects, established 10 years ago by NatureScot, aim to help farmers and crofters control goose populations and reduce their impacts on agricultural activity.

It comes amid reports an increase in geese numbers in some locations has caused significant damage to barley crops and improved pasture, as a result of crops being eaten and trampled.

Estimates suggest the resident greylag geese population on Orkney has increased from 1,500 birds in 2001 to 26,500 birds in 2021.

Funding part of a wider approach

“I have listened to the concerns of farmers and crofters on Orkney, Lewis and Harris, Uist, Tiree and Coll about the difficulties they have had in controlling resident greylag populations,” said Ms McAllan.

“I understand how serious the impacts can be for crofting communities, and for the unique machair habitat and biodiversity that their traditional form of agriculture supports.”

She added: “That’s why we are contributing up to £50,000 towards resident greylag goose control on these islands over the next two years to mitigate the impact on agriculture and support unique and important habitats.

“This is part of our wider approach to delivering more resilient and sustainable farming systems.”

The Scottish Government said NatureScot will continue to work with stakeholders to balance the conservation of geese with reducing and preventing agricultural damage.

The environment agency will also carry out a five-yearly review of goose policy later this year.

This review is expected to look at various issues including the balance between funding for management of high conservation value geese, such as barnacles, against the smaller sums available for greylag goose control.

