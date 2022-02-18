Tayside farmers scope out school dinners deals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tayside farmers scope out school dinners deals

By Nancy Nicolson
February 18 2022, 5.01pm
EAT UP: Farmers and food producers will meet with Tayside Contracts, which supplies school meals.

Tayside farmers and food producers will get the opportunity to pitch their wares to a major buyer at a meeting in Forfar next month.

The farmers’ union has organised an event at Forfar Mart with  Keith McNamara, the managing director of Tayside Contracts which provides more than five million meals to schools and communities in the Angus, Dundee City and Perth and Kinross areas every year.

The meeting follows criticism of the quality of food being served to children and farmers’ frustration that local produce is not being used as much as they would like.

Parents have previously criticised the quality of food served to children in schools.

NFU Scotland (NFUS) regional manager Kate Maitland said: “In an ideal world we’d like to see as much local and Scottish food as possible being used in school meals.

“Obviously Tayside Contracts need guarantees of consistency and volumes of produce, so the meeting will explore what’s possible.

“We’re also working with Fife Council to get more local food in school meals there, and Breadalbane have already used lamb, so the opportunities are there.”

Matthew Steel is keen to see a good turnout from anyone in the food chain.

Forfar farmer Matthew Steel from Craignathro Farms is one of the initiative’s key drivers.

He said: “We’re producing some of the best food in the world in Tayside and this meet-the-buyer event will give us the opportunity to see it used locally.

“Unfortunately the days of school meals being produced in on-site kitchens have long gone, which is a shame because that’s partly how children were educated in where their food comes from.

“We’re really keen to see a good turnout from anyone in the food chain who’s interested so that these big companies know we’re serious about supplying them.”

The meeting will take place in Forfar Mart’s Strathmore Hall on Wednesday March 2 from 9-10.30am and is open to all producers who are looking to extend their sales and distribution.

Anyone planning to attend must register in advance with ashleigh.leaver@tayside-contracts.co.uk

Last year, Deputy First Minister John Swinney  expressed concern over the quality of frozen school meals that are served to children in Tayside after parents and catering staff criticised their ingredients and appearance.

The lunches are produced in a factory in Dundee before being flash frozen and delivered to schools where they are reheated.

 

 

