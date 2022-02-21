Stirling Bull Sales February 2022: Salers champion sells for 8,000gn

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Salers bulls sold to a top of 8,000gn for the overall breed champion at the Stirling Bull Sales.

This was June 2020-born polled bull Cumbrian Price, by Parkfield Polled Napoleon and out of Cumbrian Hyacinth 661, from Farmstock Genetics at Over Whitlaw, Selkirk.

He sold to J Martin & Son, Swinlees, Dalry, Ayrshire.

The next best price of 7,500gn was paid for the reserve junior champion – May 2020-born Cumbrian Pele, also by Parkfield Polled Napoleon, from Farmstock Genetics.

He sold to the McClymont family’s Cuil herd based near Newton Stewart.

Thereafter two bulls sold for 7,000gn.

This included the reserve overall and intermediate champion from Banchory breeder David Watson’s Darnford herd.

May 2020-born Darnford Positive, by Seawell Kitemark and out of Darnford Gracious, sold to the Livesey family for their Cleuchhead herd based near Melrose.

The other at 7,000gn was the reserve intermediate champion from Port of Menteith breeders Gill and Malcolm Pye.

This was a May 2020-born polled bull named Rednock Prada. By Rigel Munro and out of Rigel Dior, he sold to Northern Irish breeder James Maguire for his Drumcannon herd.

Other leading prices included: 6,800gn for Drumsleed Panther from the Smiths at Drumsleed, Fordoun, selling to the Scottish Government’s bull stud at Knocknagael near Inverness; 6,200gn for Rednock Pacific from Gill and Malcolm Pye, selling to Herries Farms via Smiths Gore in Dumfries; and 6,000gn for the senior champion – Rednock Poseidon from Gill and Malcolm Pye – selling to TRC Logan, Holehouse Farm, Kilbirnie, Ayrshire.

In total a 91% clearance rate was achieved for Salers bulls with 20 selling to average £4,809 – this is down £231 on the same sale last year. (Auctioneers – United Auctions).