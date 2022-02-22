Stirling Bull Sales February 2022: Flying trade for Charolais bulls with top of 24,000gn

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Charolais bulls met a flying trade at the Stirling Bull Sales with a top price of 24,000gn achieved and 28 lots selling for 10,000gn or more.

In total an 86% clearance rate was achieved and United Auctions sold 101 bulls to average £8,449 – up by £1,328 on last year’s sale.

The sale topper at 24,000gn was a first-prize junior bull from Neil and Stuart Barclay’s Harestone herd based near Insch.

This was 18-month-old Harestone Ronaldinho, by the 23,000gn Goldies Oasis and out of Harestone Nigella.

He sold in a two-way split to Perthshire breeder Major David Walter for his Balthayock herd and the Smeaton family for their Bombax herd at Cotton of Ovenstone, Inverarity, Forfar.

Next best at 21,000gn was July 2020-born Goldies Rocky from Dumfries breeder Hamish Goldie.

By the 15,000gn Gretnahouse Heman and out of Goldies Dignity, he sold to the Wilson family’s Kinclune herd at Kinclune, Glenkindie, Alford.

Thereafter three lots sold for 20,000gn including the reserve overall and senior champion from the pre-sale show, as judged by Arbroath breeder Jim Muirhead.

This was April 2020-born Westcarse Ruler – owned by Scottish agricultural photographer Catherine MacGregor and housed with the Barclay’s Harestone herd.

By Nuthampstead Judas, he was purchased as a calf at foot with his mother Westcarse Milly for 13,000gn at the Westcarse dispersal in October 2020.

Ruler sold to the Wight family for their Carwood herd at Carwood Farm, Biggar.

The next bull at 20,000gn was May 2020-born Silver Rebel from the Harman family at Grove Farm, Chesham, Buckinghamshire.

By Balthayock Musketeer, and out of Silver Leia, he sold to Kelso breeder John Jeffrey for his Kersknowe herd.

The Harman family was also responsible for the other 20,000gn bull with an entry from their Chesham herd.

This was 16-month-old Chesham Rocky, by Silver Oakman and out of Chesham Navajo. He sold to Smallburn Farms, Mayne Farm, Elgin.

Meanwhile, both the intermediate and reserve intermediate champions sold for 18,000gn each.

The champion – selling to Messrs Mill, Forsie, Westfield, Thurso – was June 2020-born Balmyle Roberto from Perthshire breeder Bill Bruce. He is by Balmyle Jasper and out of Balmyle Gretta.

The reserve – selling to Messrs Wordie, Carinborrow, Glass, Huntly – was Balthayock Rastas from Perthshire breeder Major David Walter. He is a June 2020-born son of Balthayock Maximillian and out of Balthayock Nita.

The next best price of 17,000gn was paid for Burradon Rhinestone, by Clenagh Lyle, from the Curry family’s Burradon herd based near Morpeth. He sold to Davies & Sons, Park Farm, Llangammarch Wells, Powys, Wales.

Other leading prices included 16,000gn four times, including for the overall champion and reserve senior champion.

The overall champion was the junior section leader – 16-month-old Maerdy Rocketman, by Goldies Linford, from Welsh breeder Esmor Evans. He sold to the Ballinlare herd in Northern Ireland.

The reserve senior champion – selling to Hepburn & Co, Northhouse, Hawick – was April 2020-born Gretnahouse Rosco, by Westcarse Jimmy, from Dumfries breeder Lucy Houston.

Also at 16,000gn was Carwood Roscoe, by Maerdy Magestic, from the Wight family at Carwood Farm, Biggar. He sold to Messrs Robb, Chalmerston Farm, Mauchline, Ayrshire.

The last lot at 16,000gn – selling to Wilkie & Sons, Braigiewell, Echt – was Elgin Rooney, by Westcarse Houdini, from the Milne family at Kennieshillock, Lhanbryde, Elgin.

Two bulls then sold for 14,000gn.

The first – which sold to Keir & Son, Ladymill, Alford – was Maerdy Rockyroad, by Maerdy Jakstar, from Welsh breeder Esmor Evans.

The other was another entry from the Barclay family’s Harestone herd. This was Harestone Robroy – by the same sire as the 24,000gn sale topper. He sold to South Eastern Cattle, Breeding Society Ltd, Ireland.

The Drysdale family, which runs the Glenericht herd at Middle Drimmie near Blairgowrie, sold to a top of 13,000gn.

This was for Glenericht Redrum, by Glenericht Mecca, selling to the Balthayock herd.

Major David Walter then sold two lots from his Balthayock herd for 13,000gn apiece.

The first – selling to Messrs Walker, Drumbuie, Sanquhar, Dumfries – was Balthayock Ranald, by Balthayock Nevada. The other, selling to the Wattie family for their Tonley herd based near Alford, was Balthayock Reginald, by Balthayock Loyalist.

Other leading prices included: 11,000gn for Glenericht Rocky from the Drysdales, selling to Burnton Farms, Laurencekirk; 10,000gn for Inverlochy Rizzo from J Irvine & Son, Inverlochy, Tomintoul, selling to Messrs Coghill, Muce, Birsay, Orkney; and 10,000gn for the reserve junior champion – Elgin Rollsroyce from the Milne family – selling to Messrs Lawrence, Blackpots, Auchnagatt, Ellon.