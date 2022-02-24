Perthshire farm of Cultybraggan on the market for £2.85m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Perthshire farm of Cultybraggan on the market for £2.85m

By Nancy Nicolson
February 24 2022, 12.55pm Updated: February 24 2022, 2.53pm
PICTURESQUE: The farm borders the Loch Lomond & The Trossachs National Park

The 235-hectare farm of Cultybraggan near Comrie is on the market for offers over £2.85 million.

The farmland, which borders Loch Lomond & The Trossachs National Park, is split into several areas by public roads.

It has been classified as a mix of Grade 3.2, 4.2, and 5.2 by the James Hutton Institute, and it has been farmed with a mix of cereals, potatoes, and temporary grass.

The farmland extends to 235ha.

The seller’s livestock enterprise currently comprises around 60 suckler cows with followers as well as sheep brought in over the winter months, however in the past the farm has run upwards of 200 sucklers with 200 sheep plus followers.

Land includes traditional farmhouse and modern cottage

There is a traditional farmhouse, modern farm cottage, and farm buildings which comprise a range of traditional farm buildings including former cattle courts, a dairy and old byre, and a large mill shed.

There are also five adjoining modern sheds, all of concrete frame construction, and more modern cattle court of steel portal frame construction.

A second range of farm buildings to the northeast of the main farm steading includes a slatted cattle court and former piggery.

Cultybraggan farmhouse has five bedrooms.

There are several small areas of woodland throughout the holding which the sellers say provide shelter and amenity.

Duncan Barrie, of selling agents Galbraith, added: “The purchaser would have the ability to continue existing farming operations or given the location and layout of the holding may look at other alternative uses for the land and buildings (subject to obtaining the necessary planning consents).”

Cultybraggan Farmhouse is of traditional stone construction and includes five bedrooms, bathroom, shower room, WC, boot room/utility room, office, kitchen and two reception rooms. There is a separate shower room which is accessible from the steading.

The farm cottage is a modern bungalow on one level and provides a kitchen, sitting room, bathroom, three bedrooms and an integrated garage currently used for storage.

Cultybraggan Farm is for sale through Galbraith.

