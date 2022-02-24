Perthshire farm of Cultybraggan on the market for £2.85m

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The 235-hectare farm of Cultybraggan near Comrie is on the market for offers over £2.85 million.

The farmland, which borders Loch Lomond & The Trossachs National Park, is split into several areas by public roads.

It has been classified as a mix of Grade 3.2, 4.2, and 5.2 by the James Hutton Institute, and it has been farmed with a mix of cereals, potatoes, and temporary grass.

The seller’s livestock enterprise currently comprises around 60 suckler cows with followers as well as sheep brought in over the winter months, however in the past the farm has run upwards of 200 sucklers with 200 sheep plus followers.

Land includes traditional farmhouse and modern cottage

There is a traditional farmhouse, modern farm cottage, and farm buildings which comprise a range of traditional farm buildings including former cattle courts, a dairy and old byre, and a large mill shed.

There are also five adjoining modern sheds, all of concrete frame construction, and more modern cattle court of steel portal frame construction.

A second range of farm buildings to the northeast of the main farm steading includes a slatted cattle court and former piggery.

There are several small areas of woodland throughout the holding which the sellers say provide shelter and amenity.

Duncan Barrie, of selling agents Galbraith, added: “The purchaser would have the ability to continue existing farming operations or given the location and layout of the holding may look at other alternative uses for the land and buildings (subject to obtaining the necessary planning consents).”

Cultybraggan Farmhouse is of traditional stone construction and includes five bedrooms, bathroom, shower room, WC, boot room/utility room, office, kitchen and two reception rooms. There is a separate shower room which is accessible from the steading.

The farm cottage is a modern bungalow on one level and provides a kitchen, sitting room, bathroom, three bedrooms and an integrated garage currently used for storage.

Cultybraggan Farm is for sale through Galbraith.