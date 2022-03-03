In pictures: Royal Northern Spring Show comes to close

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Farming

In pictures: Royal Northern Spring Show comes to close

By Jamie Ross
March 3 2022, 2.54pm Updated: March 3 2022, 3.45pm
Picture from the Royal Northern Spring Show at Thainstone Mart, Inverurie. All pictures by Chris Sumner/ DCT Media.
Picture from the Royal Northern Spring Show at Thainstone Mart, Inverurie. All pictures by Chris Sumner/ DCT Media.

Almost 5,000 farmers attended the Royal Northern Spring Show at Thainstone earlier this week.

The event, organised by the Royal Northern Agricultural Society and held at ANM Group’s headquarters, marked the start of the 2022 agricultural show season.

ANM Group staff and directors used the event to promote the co-operative’s fundraising drive for its 150th anniversary.

This included a Thainstone to Shetland and back again cyling challenge – spanning 754.6 miles – with representatives from ANM’s three chosen charities – Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation, Charlie House and Scottish Association for Mental Health.

The day also featured shows of horses, carcase cattle, breeding sheep and prime hoggs, as well as shows and sales of pedigree bulls and exhibition cattle.

Here, we look at some of the best pictures from the event.

Attendees gather outside the Royal Northern Spring Show at Thainstone Mart, Inverurie.
A bull is led through the show.
The NFU has teamed up with artists to start a project to help farmers with mental health. Making tiles are the artists Nic Green cor and Peter McMaster.
An attendee looks on into the centre circle.

A variety of cattle were on show over the event.
Crowds gather as the show comes to a conclusion.
Matthe Milne with champion bull Elgin Robocop.
Horses were also part of the event.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]