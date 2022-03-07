Farm assurance bodies under fire as prominent producer calls public meeting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Farming

Farm assurance bodies under fire as prominent producer calls public meeting

By Nancy Nicolson
March 7 2022, 5.00pm
CRITICISM: There has been industry unease over new demands on farmers by bodies such as QMS.

A prominent North East farmer has invited producers from across Scotland to a meeting to discuss what he says is a growing dissatisfaction over farm assurance schemes.

Patrick Sleigh from West Fingask, Oldmeldrum, the chair of NFU Scotland’s (NFUS) north east environment and land use committee, claims there is a lack of accountability by assurance scheme operators such as Quality Meat Scotland (QMS), Scottish Quality Crops (SQC) and Red Tractor.

“They have become so onerous and draconian, they are having a damaging impact on farmers’ mental health,” he said.

“Assurance systems have a place but not in the current dictatorship manner.

“There has been a growing dissatisfaction for some time about ever increasing demands with these schemes.

Patrick Sleigh  has been a prominent member of NFU Scotland for many years.

“They’re putting out pages of conditions – including another new draft from QMS just this past week which sets out measures about pollution which is surely a matter for SEPA rather than anything to do with farm assurance.

“A lot of people are getting some horrific inspectors and the draconian measures they take and this is putting immense pressure on the mental health of farmers, family members and staff. Common sense must prevail.”

Mr Sleigh said he was disappointed NFUS has refused to support the opportunity for the industry to air views at a public meeting.

He added: “We are hearing dissatisfaction about these bodies from all over the country so I had hoped for the union’s support, but I think they feel uncomfortable. That might change.”

Andrew Moir, the chairman of Scottish Quality Crops said he was aware a meeting had been discussed, but he had not been invited.

QMS has also been contacted for comment.

The meeting will take place at Lochter Fishery, Oldmeldrum on March 17 at 7pm.

Anyone interested in attending should contact Mr Sleigh on 07711 838019.

