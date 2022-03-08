Rare breed awards celebrate sustainable food and farming

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rare breed awards celebrate sustainable food and farming

By Nancy Nicolson
March 8 2022, 12.10pm
ENVIRONMENT: Martin Beard says rare breeds are often at the heart of sustainable production.

The Rare Breeds Survival Trust (RBST) has launched a new programme of awards for Scottish food and farming producers who put sustainability at the heart of their businesses.

The national charity, which promotes the survival of the UK’s rare native livestock and horses, says 10 separate categories will be judged.

Entries are open now and the awards will be presented at the Royal Highland Show in June.

RBST vice-president, Martin Beard, who farms with native breeds in Angus, said: “Food and farming across Scotland has a proud heritage of working with the environment for sustainable production, often with the native breeds which have been bred for these landscapes over centuries.

“We are launching the awards to celebrate the innovative businesses of today which are leading the resurgence of food and farming with sustainability at its heart.

“From farmers and butchers to chefs and retailers, I am delighted that we will be sharing their stories and commending their commitment to environmental sustainability.”

Wendy Barrie is one of the award judges.

The categories include sustainable farm, small farm, food producer and butcher of the year.

There will be awards for chef, retail outlet, market stall holder and native breed society of the year.

The RBST will also select a survival trust champion and sustainable farming communicator of the year.

The judges include RBST chairman John Atkinson, Wendy Barrie of the Scottish Food Guide, Scotland Food and Drink head of regional food, Fiona Richmond, and SAC Consulting head of food and enterprise, Ceri Ritchie.

Entries must be received by May 7 and they can be submitted by third parties or by the nominees themselves.

To find out more and to enter visit www.rbstscotlandawards.com

