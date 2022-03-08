‘We want to play our part’: Scottish farmers appeal for rule changes to allow increased food production

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland’s farmers are calling for changes to government support rules that could release land equivalent to 25,000 rugby pitches in order to grow food or forage.

As the war in Ukraine creates uncertainty about global food supplies, NFU Scotland (NFUS) has written to the Scottish Government asking for a moratorium on rules which would allow cereals, peas, beans and grass to be grown on ecological focus area (EFA) land.

NFUS president, Martin Kennedy said: “The human cost of the invasion within Ukraine is already tragic, but the possibility of other potential impacts due to the country’s importance to the global agriculture market can be neither understated nor ignored.

“We are in very challenging and extraordinary times and Scotland’s farmers want to play their part in any national or European effort that looks to address the growing concerns around future food security.”

Wheat futures have hit a 14-year high and the wheat market has jumped more than 40% in the last week, with farmers here being quoted prices of more than £310 per tonne.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “As the impacts of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are being felt, we understand some are advocating a temporary shift away from environmental measures towards food production. We will of course consider any such proposals carefully once we receive them.”

Mr Kennedy pointed out the rocketing cost and availability of inputs is a major stumbling block to increasing production.

“Fertiliser and fuel prices have more than doubled in the past 12 months to record levels, turning crop production plans upside down,” he said.

“The actions of Russia and the counteractions of wide-ranging sanctions and restrictions represent a further major concern because of the effect on oil, gas and fertiliser availability. Inevitable supply disruption will stretch availability of the inputs needed to grow crops to breaking point, let alone affordability.”