Farm machinery companies pull operations in Russia and Belarus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Farming

Farm machinery companies pull operations in Russia and Belarus

By Chris McCullough
March 10 2022, 2.26pm
MISSION: John Deere has been working with UN agencies to support people affected by the crisis.

Some of the world’s biggest farm machinery companies have pulled their operations in Russia and condemned the country for starting the war with Ukraine.

Machinery giant John Deere has suspended all shipments to Russia and its ally Belarus.

In a statement John Deere said: “Two weeks ago we suspended shipments of machines to Russia and then subsequently, Belarus. We continue to monitor the situation closely while we fully abide by US and international sanctions.

“The John Deere Foundation has additionally been working directly with a number of organisations, including multiple UN agencies, to mobilise resources to support Ukrainians impacted by the crisis. Our mission is, and always has been, to help our customers feed the world.”

Dutch machinery and equipment manufacturer Lely has also discontinued commercial activities in Russia and Belarus.

Lely is a major supplier of dairy machinery and robots.

A spokesman said this meant it would stop supplying dairy robots.

He added: “We will continue to supply spare parts and consumables to our existing customers in these countries, considering that otherwise cow welfare and food supply in the region would be compromised.”

Meanwhile, Caterpillar Inc. has suspended operations at its plants in Russia.

Caterpillar said: “We are complying with all applicable laws and evolving sanctions, while remaining focused on our employees, dealers and customers.

“Operations in Russia have become increasingly challenging, including supply chain disruptions and sanctions, and we are suspending operations in our Russian manufacturing facilities.

“We recognise this is a time of incredible uncertainty for our valued employees, and we will continue to look for ways to support them.”

The German Agricultural Society, DLG, which organises Agritechnica, the world’s biggest farm machinery show in Hanover, also condemned the war.

Agritechnica is the world’s biggest farm machinery show.

“As a partner of European agriculture and as a supporter of a free Europe with the right to freedom, peace, self-determination for all states and cross-border personal and professional exchange, the DLG views the assault on Ukraine with great concern,” it said.

“DLG’s thoughts are with all people affected by the war, especially the farmers in this important agricultural region.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]