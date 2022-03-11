Aberdeenshire bird flu case ‘too close for comfort’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeenshire egg and poultry producers are on red alert after an outbreak of highly pathogenic bird flu in a backyard flock near Collieston.

Any remaining birds at the North Knapperna property will be culled and a 3km protection zone and 10km surveillance zone have been declared.

Controls include restrictions on movement of poultry, carcasses, eggs, used poultry litter and manure, and restrictions on bird gatherings.

Farmlay Eggs, one of Scotland’s biggest egg producers, is based just 20 miles away at Strichen, and managing director Robert Chapman said the outbreak was too close for comfort.

He added: “Thankfully we have no producers in these zones but it’s very worrying. It’s absolutely vital everyone – including backyard producers –follows the housing order and the strictest biosecurity. The implications of an outbreak in a commercial flock are horrendous.”

Since December all poultry have had to be housed to protect them from infection from wild birds, and in 10 days the temporary derogation which permits eggs produced in barns to be labelled free range will end.

Mr Chapman said the measure would last a couple of weeks as birds will be allowed outside when the migration season is over.

Chief vet Sheila Voas said: “We have already made clear that all bird keepers – whether major businesses or small keepers with just a few birds – must ensure that their biosecurity is up to scratch to protect their birds from disease and prevent any contact between their birds and wild birds.

“Keepers who are concerned about the health or welfare of their flock should seek veterinary advice immediately. Your private vet, or your local Animal and Plant Health Agency office, will also be able to provide practical advice on keeping your birds safe from infection.”

Ms Voas insisted the risk to the general public from avian influenza is very low.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said: “In order to try to keep their birds safe and stop the spread of the disease, producers and bird keepers are reminded to comply with the housing order from last year.

“We ask that the public continue to remain vigilant and report any findings of dead wild birds to Defra’s national telephone helpline. Do not touch or pick up any dead or sick birds that you find.”

Poultry keepers were already on nervous after a backyard flock in Angus was infected last year.