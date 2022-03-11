Farmers’ union appoints new committee chairman

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

NFU Scotland’s livestock and next generation committees have appointed new chairmen.

Angus potato, crop and free-range egg producer Matthew Steel will chair the next generation committee, replacing Orkney’s Peter Moss, and the livestock committee will be led by Highland farmer Hugh Fraser from Kinchyle Farm near Inverness.

Hugh is a tenant farmer running 180 suckler cows and 620 ewes on 680 hectares of less-favoured land, and a past chairman of NFUS Highland region.

He said the committee has established three sub-groups to focus on future support arrangements, climate change and the supply chain.

“In these volatile and worrying times, we need to ensure that future policy development in Scotland recognises the need for a critical mass of beef cows and sheep to underpin their place in a red meat supply chain that is worth more than £1 billion per annum,” he said.

“The livestock sector has a clear responsibility to play its part in reducing emissions.

Health

Tackling animal health will also bring benefits and we will look to complete the BVD eradication scheme in Scotland as well as other initiatives that increase lambing and calving percentages.”

The next generation committee brings together young farmers, new entrants and crofters who meet to discuss opportunities and challenges.

Matthew said he wanted to raise awareness of the group and its activities, highlight the importance of effective succession planning, work to benefit the mental health of people working in agriculture, promote training opportunities for those already in the industry, and educate those not already involved about Scottish agriculture.