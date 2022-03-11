Farmers’ union appoints new committee chairman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business & Environment Farming

Farmers’ union appoints new committee chairman

By Nancy Nicolson
March 11 2022, 5.03pm
NEW ROLE: Next generation committee leader Matthew Steel. Picture by Kim Cessford.

NFU Scotland’s livestock and next generation committees have appointed new chairmen.

Angus potato, crop and free-range egg producer Matthew Steel will chair the next generation committee, replacing Orkney’s Peter Moss, and the livestock committee will be led by Highland farmer Hugh Fraser from Kinchyle Farm near Inverness.

Hugh is a tenant farmer running 180 suckler cows and 620 ewes on 680 hectares of less-favoured land, and a past chairman of NFUS Highland region.

Hugh Fraser is NFU Scotland’s new livestock committee chair.

He said the committee has established three sub-groups to focus on future support arrangements, climate change and the supply chain.

“In these volatile and worrying times, we need to ensure that future policy development in Scotland recognises the need for a critical mass of beef cows and sheep to underpin their place in a red meat supply chain that is worth more than £1 billion per annum,” he said.

“The livestock sector has a clear responsibility to play its part in reducing emissions.

Health

Tackling animal health will also bring benefits and we will look to complete the BVD eradication scheme in Scotland as well as other initiatives that increase lambing and calving percentages.”

The next generation committee brings together young farmers, new entrants and crofters who meet to discuss opportunities and challenges.

Matthew said he wanted to raise awareness of the group and its activities, highlight the importance of effective succession planning, work to benefit the mental health of people working in agriculture, promote training opportunities for those already in the industry, and educate those not already involved about Scottish agriculture.

 

