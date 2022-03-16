Impact on QMS uncertain as new VAT ruling sees AHDB budget slashed by £4 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Impact on QMS uncertain as new VAT ruling sees AHDB budget slashed by £4 million

By Nancy Nicolson
March 16 2022, 2.19pm
IMPACT: AHDB has had to re-calculate its budget for 2022-23..

The Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) stands to lose £4 million a year from its budget as a result of a new ruling by HMRC that levies are outside the scope of VAT.

The ruling will come into effect from April 1 and the levy board estimates the change will wipe 9% from its £45 million budget which has already been impacted by the departure of potato and horticulture producers.

It is unclear if Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) will be subjected to the same ruling and the organisation refused to comment when contacted. QMS annual accounts show  income from levies in 2020-21 was £3.9m out of a total budget of  £7.6m.

AHDB says the VAT issue has been under consideration since the organisation was created in 2008. HMRC made the decision to change the body’s VAT status last October.

AHDB chair Nicholas Saphir said the decision was infuriating.

In a statement the beleaguered organisation it has been lobbying against the move for several months, with support from Defra, but “without any sign of a change of heart” from HMRC.

AHDB is now contacting levy payers as well as the processors and auction marts who collect the levy on their behalf so they can be ready for the change.

AHDB chair, Nicholas Saphir,  said the decision was “infuriating”.

“It will rightly anger our levy payers, particularly at a time of such change and uncertainty being faced by farmers,” he said.

“Ever since AHDB was formed we have maintained that we should be entitled to recover VAT and we will continue to fight to try and achieve this.

“We also have had the support of Ministers in Defra, Scottish Government and Welsh Government in our bid for Section 33 status (a special refund scheme that allows certain organisations to recover VAT incurred on  non-business activities).

“They recognise the potential impact on levy payers and I am very grateful to them.”

Mr Saphir said AHDB has re-calculated its budget for 2022-23 on the basis of not being able to recover VAT.

He added: “We have left announcing this until the last practical moment because of our ongoing discussions with HMRC and our hope that it wouldn’t reach this point.

“Our work towards Section 33 recognition – in parallel with a possible appeal through a tax tribunal – has no guarantee of success. In the meantime, HMRC has instructed us to implement its decision and we must comply or face penalties.”

Mr Saphir added that “levy payers might wish to express their feelings directly to ministers at the Treasury”.

 

