Highland Show’s 200th anniversary celebrations kick off in Angus

By Nancy Nicolson
March 18 2022, 6.36pm
ARCHIVES: The Queen Mother arrives for the 1957 show in Dundee.

Images, films and documents from the Royal Highland Show’s archives are being projected on buildings across Scotland this spring to mark the 200th anniversary of the very first show.

The Royal Highland Show Illuminated roadshow will be projected on the exterior walls of Glamis Castle on Friday March 25, and the organisers say everyone is invited along to watch.

The images will chart the show from the early days when it travelled the country until 1960 when it became permanently located at Ingliston.

The projections last five minutes, and will be played 12 times between 7-9pm each evening. Entrance to the events is free.

The show was first held in Perth in 1829 where prizes were offered for bulls and cows of the “Angus” breed for the first time, and in 1843 the show came to Dundee.
It was held there for the last time in 1957, when the Queen Mother was among the 131,561 visitors.

The poster for the 1949 show in Dundee.

Bill Gray, the chairman of the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) which organises the annual event, said they wanted to do something special after Covid disrupted the farming sector’s big annual holiday.

“The Royal Highland Show Illuminated is the perfect way to give back to regional communities and the RHASS membership across Scotland and herald the return of the show,” he said.

“After two long years without a full show, we are going all out to make the 200th anniversary show the best one yet.

“The events will see a powerful and poignant portrayal of the show’s value and importance to Scotland’s communities.”

The impact and influence of the show on the sector is vast, not just economically, but culturally as it promotes the role of Scotland’s agricultural and rural industries to society at large and helps drive innovation in the sector through technical innovation awards.

This year will mark the first full show for the new Members Pavilion which overlooks the main ring, and RHASS promise “exciting things” to be revealed ahead of the event.

The 1949 show in Dundee.

Visitors are required to book tickets for specific days this year, and the organisers are advising those intending to attend to buy tickets sooner rather than later.

Meanwhile, RHASS members, who receive free tickets, will be asked to confirm which days they’d like to attend in advance.

An email from RHASS containing further information about this will be sent out in April.

The Royal Highland Show will take place between June 23-26.

To buy tickets visit www.royalhighlandshow.org

