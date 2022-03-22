UK farming industry lands £20m pork export deal with Chile

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

British pig producers could soon have their produce exported to Chile in a deal worth an estimated £20 million over the first five years.

The UK farm levy body, the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB), said Chilean authorities have given the go ahead for 27 pork processing sites from across the UK to start commercial exports of pork.

AHDB said the UK has an association agreement with Chile, meaning UK pork exporters can benefit from an import tariff under the Most Favoured Nation tariff rate of 6%, subject to certain conditions.

“This announcement is the latest in a run of successful market access wins for the red meat sector and is another example of the high regard and reputation our products command overseas,” said AHDB international market development director, Dr Phil Hadley.

“Opening the market for UK pork to Chile, following gaining access to Mexico, will provide our pig farmers and processors with another valuable market to sell their products, providing a much-needed boost for the sector in difficult times.”

UK Farming Minister, Victoria Prentis, welcomed the news and said: “The pig sector is facing a range of challenges and we must make use of all levers available to us.

“That includes new export markets, and it is great to see the Chilean market open its doors to our pig producers.”

According to AHDB, pork production in Chile remained stagnant last year; however, imports have been rising year after year due to increased demand – pork consumption in the country is expected to reach an estimated 26.8kg per capita by 2029.