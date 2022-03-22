UK farming industry lands £20m pork export deal with Chile

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
UK farming industry lands £20m pork export deal with Chile

By Gemma Mackie
March 22 2022, 11.45am Updated: March 22 2022, 12.14pm
The deal is worth an estimated £20m over the first five years.
British pig producers could soon have their produce exported to Chile in a deal worth an estimated £20 million over the first five years.

The UK farm levy body, the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB), said Chilean authorities have given the go ahead for 27 pork processing sites from across the UK to start commercial exports of pork.

AHDB said the UK has an association agreement with Chile, meaning UK pork exporters can benefit from an import tariff under the Most Favoured Nation tariff rate of 6%, subject to certain conditions.

“This announcement is the latest in a run of successful market access wins for the red meat sector and is another example of the high regard and reputation our products command overseas,” said AHDB international market development director, Dr Phil Hadley.

“Opening the market for UK pork to Chile, following gaining access to Mexico, will provide our pig farmers and processors with another valuable market to sell their products, providing a much-needed boost for the sector in difficult times.”

UK Farming Minister, Victoria Prentis, welcomed the news and said: “The pig sector is facing a range of challenges and we must make use of all levers available to us.

“That includes new export markets, and it is great to see the Chilean market open its doors to our pig producers.”

According to AHDB, pork production in Chile remained stagnant last year; however, imports have been rising year after year due to increased demand – pork consumption in the country is expected to reach an estimated 26.8kg per capita by 2029.

