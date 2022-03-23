Scottish MP confirms red diesel use can continue in charity tractor runs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Business & Environment Farming

Scottish MP confirms red diesel use can continue in charity tractor runs

By Gemma Mackie
March 23 2022, 5.00pm
Red diesel use will continue to be permitted in charity tractor runs.
Farmers, crofters and agricultural contractors will be able to continue using red diesel in charity tractor runs, a Scottish MP has confirmed.

Conservative MP for Banff and Buchan David Duguid said he had received confirmation that red diesel use can continue in charity tractor runs in a letter from Exchequer Secretary Helen Whately.

It follows a meeting between the two MPs last month, where Mr Duguid was given verbal reassurances that red diesel use will continue to be permitted at ploughing matches and agricultural shows.

The farming industry and politicians had been concerned about the impact of the new red diesel rules, which come into force on April 1, with SNP MP for Gordon, Richard Thomson, writing to the Treasury this week asking for it to allow red diesel use in charity tractor runs.

There had been concerns the new rules would impact ploughing matches.

The chairman of a leading north-east ploughing match had warned banning the use of red diesel in ploughing matches could lead to the loss of vital agricultural skills, while Scottish Vintage Tractor and Engine Club chairman, Bryan Williamson, said the proposed rules would affect charity events.

The Treasury has now confirmed that this will be permitted and in her letter to Mr Duguid, Ms Whately said the use of red diesel in events and charitable activities which promote agriculture can continue.

“Rebated fuel can also be used to travel to and from where the vehicles or machines are to be used for these activities,” added Ms Whately in her letter.

“HMRC has also always taken a pragmatic approach to farmers offering their tractors to help local communities clearing up after extreme weather events and will continue to do so.”

Mr Duguid welcomed the news and said: “I will continue to monitor the situation to ensure Banff and Buchan farmers have all the information they need when the [red diesel rule] changes come into effect on April 1.”

