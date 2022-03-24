RSABI gears up for ‘unprecedented demand’ for heating grants

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Business & Environment Farming

RSABI gears up for ‘unprecedented demand’ for heating grants

By Gemma Mackie
March 24 2022, 5.00pm
RSABI runs a grant scheme to help people who are struggling to heat their homes.
RSABI runs a grant scheme to help people who are struggling to heat their homes.

Rural charity RSABI says it is gearing up for an “unprecedented” increase in demand for its Help for Heating grants in the weeks ahead.

The charity, which provides support to people involved in Scottish agriculture, runs a special grant scheme to help people who are struggling with the cost of heating their homes.

RSABI said it had already awarded means-tested grants worth more than £25,000 via its Help for Heating scheme since April 2021, and spend on these grants had trebled in the past month alone.

The charity’s welfare manager, Chris McVey, said RSABI typically offers grants worth around £300 to help eligible people pay for heating, although higher value grants are also being offered depending on different circumstances.

RSABI welfare manager Chris McVey.

“Many people in the agricultural community are set to face significant increases in their energy costs from April and we know there is real concern,” said Mr McVey.

“Older rural properties can often be harder to heat compared with more modern homes, with stone walls and single glazed windows.”

He encouraged people in need of support to contact the charity and said: “If you’re worried about how you’re going to manage increasing energy bills or are already struggling to stay warm in your home please don’t hesitate to contact us.

“All support is provided in complete confidence, and as well as financial assistance there may be other ways we can help – for example by putting you in touch with other organisations who can assist with energy efficiency measures.”

He said information about the Help for Heating grants scheme, as well as any other support available from RSABI, is available via its helpline – 0300 111 4166 – or by contacting helpline@rsabi.org.uk

Carol McLaren: 125 years on, RSABI is still supporting Scottish farmers

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]