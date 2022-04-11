Ice cream maker Mackie’s of Scotland lands major supply deal down south

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Business & Environment Farming

Ice cream maker Mackie’s of Scotland lands major supply deal down south

By Gemma Mackie
April 11 2022, 5.00pm
Strawberry Swirl is one of two flavours included in the new supply deal.
Strawberry Swirl is one of two flavours included in the new supply deal.

Aberdeenshire farm-based ice cream maker Mackie’s of Scotland has landed a major supply deal south of the border.

The company, which is based at Westertown near Rothienorman, has agreed a distribution deal with Sainsbury’s to supply its Honeycomb and Strawberry Swirl ice creams to 500 stores in England and Wales.

The Strawberry Swirl ice cream is one of two new flavours – the other being White Chocolate and Raspberry – produced using fruit from Castleton Farm based near Laurencekirk.

Mackie’s said the deal with Sainsbury’s would build on the company’s recent market growth in England and Wales – sales in both countries were up 40% last year – and build on the brand’s momentum after it appeared on the BBC’s Inside the Factory programme.

Sales of the company’s Honeycomb ice cream grew by more than 200% after Gregg Wallace toured the farm and made his own batch of that flavour on the programme.

Gregg Wallace at Mackie’s of Scotland.

“We are delighted with both the take-up and feedback from Sainsbury’s who have decided to add our newest flavour and a well-established favourite to its portfolio,” said Mackie’s of Scotland sales director, Stuart Common.

“This is a really encouraging start to the year and securing these new listings and extending existing arrangements is building on a trend which saw us grow sales in England and Wales by more than 40% in 2020/21.”

He added: “While always very happy to see our established flavours finding their way to more consumers over a wider geographic spread, we are especially pleased that our investment in developing new flavours has received a warm welcome by one of the UK’s leading retailers.

“For so long fans of our ice cream have looked on enviously at those in Scotland who can try a broad range of our products; it’s great to be getting second and third flavours into English and Welsh stores.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]