Ice cream maker Mackie’s of Scotland lands major supply deal down south

Aberdeenshire farm-based ice cream maker Mackie’s of Scotland has landed a major supply deal south of the border.

The company, which is based at Westertown near Rothienorman, has agreed a distribution deal with Sainsbury’s to supply its Honeycomb and Strawberry Swirl ice creams to 500 stores in England and Wales.

The Strawberry Swirl ice cream is one of two new flavours – the other being White Chocolate and Raspberry – produced using fruit from Castleton Farm based near Laurencekirk.

Mackie’s said the deal with Sainsbury’s would build on the company’s recent market growth in England and Wales – sales in both countries were up 40% last year – and build on the brand’s momentum after it appeared on the BBC’s Inside the Factory programme.

Sales of the company’s Honeycomb ice cream grew by more than 200% after Gregg Wallace toured the farm and made his own batch of that flavour on the programme.

“We are delighted with both the take-up and feedback from Sainsbury’s who have decided to add our newest flavour and a well-established favourite to its portfolio,” said Mackie’s of Scotland sales director, Stuart Common.

“This is a really encouraging start to the year and securing these new listings and extending existing arrangements is building on a trend which saw us grow sales in England and Wales by more than 40% in 2020/21.”

He added: “While always very happy to see our established flavours finding their way to more consumers over a wider geographic spread, we are especially pleased that our investment in developing new flavours has received a warm welcome by one of the UK’s leading retailers.

“For so long fans of our ice cream have looked on enviously at those in Scotland who can try a broad range of our products; it’s great to be getting second and third flavours into English and Welsh stores.”