Farming

Dairy roadshow to tackle industry issues

By Nancy Nicolson
April 12 2022, 5.00pm
RIGHT COW FOR THE JOB?: The event will answer farmers' questions
RIGHT COW FOR THE JOB?: The event will answer farmers' questions

Anyone with an interest in the dairy industry is invited to attend a roadshow at the Crichton Royal Farm on the outskirts of Dumfries later this month.

SRUC’s Dairy Research and Innovation Centre is opening its doors after almost two years for an event which is being held jointly with the AHDB.

Industry experts will be on hand to answer questions and discuss the latest dairy research and breeding and genetics – including whether dairy farmers are using the “right cow for the job”.

Ways of optimising home-grown forage will feature in a session during the roadshow.

Lorna MacPherson from SAC Consulting said: “It should be a really informative day, covering some of the key issues that are affecting all dairy farmers, from dealing with high input costs, the consumer perception of dairy farming and animal welfare and how can we breed more robust and environmentally friendly cows.”

Lameness in dairy herds will be tacked and a separate session will look at optimising home-grown forage, knowing the value of slurry and how to balance the risks as feed and fertiliser prices soar.

Doreen Anderson, senior knowledge exchange manager for dairy at AHDB said: “This is a great opportunity to come together and find out about the results of our five-year research partnership led by the University of Nottingham.”

The free event, which includes lunch, will take place on Thursday, April 28, between 1030-1500.

To register visit www.ahdb.org.uk/events

