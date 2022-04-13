Royal Highland Show organisers confirm limit of 50,000 attendees per day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Business & Environment Farming

Royal Highland Show organisers confirm limit of 50,000 attendees per day

By Gemma Mackie
April 13 2022, 11.45am
Tickets for this year's Royal Highland Show must be purchased in advance.
Tickets for this year's Royal Highland Show must be purchased in advance.

Organisers of Scotland’s largest agricultural show, the Royal Highland Show, are introducing a daily limit of 50,000 attendees to the event.

The Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) has also confirmed that people will not be able to turn up to the show on the day without tickets and all tickets must be purchased in advance.

RHASS chief executive, Alan Laidlaw, said plans were well underway for the 200th anniversary show on June 23-26.

“In a change to previous years, tickets and parking for specific days must be purchased in advance,” said Mr Laidlaw.

RHASS chief executive Alan Laidlaw.

“This is to allow us to effectively manage numbers on each day and ensure the safety of visitors and staff.

“The benefit of purchasing in advance will ensure visitors can secure their spot for their preferred day as we fully expect the show to be a sell-out due to pend up demand.”

He said RHASS members, who receive free tickets to the show as part of their membership of the society, can still go to the show as normal however they are being asked to let the society knows which days they plan to attend in advance.

“This is to manage numbers and allow the society to sell the additional capacity which will benefit the charity by maximising revenue potential,” added Mr Laidlaw.

He said accompanied children aged 15 and under will still be able to attend the show for free, however their tickets must also be booked in advance.

Sheep exhibitors at the Royal Highland Showcsae in 2021.

“The impact of the pandemic is far reaching and we need to make important changes which will allow us to respond quickly and efficiently if required,” added Mr Laidlaw.

“A pre-purchasing system is simple to use and will ensure our visitors are protected and enjoy a safe show. Generally we have had a positive response with people understanding the need for the change.”

This year will be the first time the Royal Highland Show has taken place in its normal format since 2019.

The 2020 show was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic and an online live-streamed event – the Royal Highland Showcase – was held last year with £750,000 support from the Scottish Government.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]