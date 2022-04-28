Arable Scotland to return as in-person event this summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Arable Scotland to return as in-person event this summer

By Gemma Mackie
April 28 2022, 5.00pm
This year's Arable Scotland event takes place on July 5.
One of the main arable farming events in the country – Arable Scotland – will return as an in-person event this summer.

The event, which has taken place online in the past two years due to Covid-19 restrictions, will return to the fields of Balruddery Farm, near Dundee, on Tuesday July 5.

Organised by the James Hutton Institute (JHI), Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) and the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB), this year’s event will focus on net-zero emissions and markets.

“Returning to the field after two virtual stints, Arable Scotland 2022 will be an exciting event, attracting attendees from across the arable industry and allowing them to learn from one another,” said JHI agroecologist and co-chairman of the Arable Scotland organising committee, Dr Ali Karley.

“Collaboration is vital to ensure the production of high-quality, efficient, resilient crops while minimising our environmental impact and reaching Scotland’s ambitious net-zero targets.”

She said a range of seminars will be held throughout the day of the event, including one focusing on farming for net-zero and biodiversity enhancement with a panellist of researchers, farmers and advisers discussing different agricultural interventions which deliver for climate, nature and sustainability.

Another seminar will look at global and local grain markets, while another will look at the different carbon calculators available to farmers and how they can help in the journey to net-zero.

The final seminar will look at ways of capturing carbon in arable farming systems.

“Events like Arable Scotland bring together the entire industry and discuss how to support the thriving Scottish arable sector, while responding to environmental change and other drivers,” added Dr Karley.

Full details about the event – which will also feature field plots, trials and demonstrations as well as a range of exhibitors – are available online at www.arablescotland.org.uk

The event is free to attend and will run from 10am to 4.30pm.

Field-based arable event with innovation at heart

