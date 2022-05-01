Stirling Bull Sales May 2022: All the results from the pre-sale shows

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Pedigree cattle breeders from across the UK gathered in Stirling for the May instalment of the Stirling Bull Sales.

Pre-sale shows at the fixture, organised by United Auctions, were held for Charolais, Simmental, Salers, Beef Shorthorn and Aberdeen-Angus cattle.

The Charolais champion, as judged by Welsh breeder Vince Corbett, went to November 2020-born Harestone Royaladdedvalue from Neil and Stuart Barclay, Harestone, South Road, Insch.

The father and son duo’s champion is an embryo transfer (ET) son of Harestone Ronsard, and out of Alsnow Enchantress.

Reserve Charolais champion was January 2021-born Tonley Swagger from Neil and Mark Wattie’s Tonley herd at Mains of Tonley Farm, near Alford. He is an AI son of Whitecliffe Highlight, and out of Balthayock Morag.

In the Simmental contest the breed champion prize was awarded to the sole entry from Annan breeders Jim and Patricia Goldie.

This was August 2020-born Newbiemains Leonidas, by the 5,000 euros Irish bull Moorglen Hillbilly, out of Woodhall Ginger. He stood first in his class at last year’s Beef Expo event.

Reserve in the Simmentals, which were judged by Caithness breeder Jonathan Gunn, went to October 2010-born Islavale Lambourgini from the Stronach family at Berryleys Farm, Grange, Keith.

He is by Corskie Highlander, which has bred sons to 15,000gn, and out of Islavale Amanda.

Meanwhile, the champion prize in the Salers section went to Strathallan Petrous from Dunblane breeder Murray Lyle. He is a May 2020-born son of Seamore Kawasaki, out of Strathallan Mystique.

Salers judge Andrew Waugh, who farms at Kilnstown near Carlisle, awarded his reserve prize to October 2020-born Drumsleed Puma from Gerald and Morag Smith at Drumsleed, Fordoun, near Laurencekirk. He is a black son of Whitebog Convener and out of Rigel Dimont.

Thereafter, the native breeds – Beef Shorthorn and Aberdeen-Angus – were judged.

In the Beef Shorthorn contest – judged by Annette Marshall from Pitnacree, Pitlochry – the champion prize went to Strathendrick Powerhouse from Fintry breeder Robert Taylor. He is two-year-old son of Millerston Ensign, out of Ballyvaddy Heathermaid.

Reserve went to Cairnsmore Phoenix – a two-year-old son of Coldrochie Jurassic, out of Cairnsmore Holly Eloise – from the Landers family at Bargaly Farm, Newton Stewart.

Lastly, the Aberdeen-Angus champion rosettes were awarded to Retties Field Marshall from Richard and Carol Rettie’s Retties herd at Craigend Farm, Methven, Perth.

He is a rising two-year-old AI son of Retties JFK, which has bred sons to 14,000gn, and out of former Fife Show interbreed champion Belhaven Francophile.

The judge – Maddie Clark, High House Farm, Kettlebaston, Ipswich – then awarded her reserve prize to an entry from the Fraser family’s Idvies herd at Newton of Idvies, Forfar.

This was October 2020-born Idvies Fairfax, by the 15,000gn Thrunton Panther, and out of Idvies Fauna.

The Limousin results will follow tomorrow.