Home Business & Environment Farming

Farming co-operative ANM Group names new top team for its board

By Gemma Mackie
May 3 2022, 11.45am
From left - Dave Green, Mike Macaulay, Grant Rogerson and Stuart Stephen.
From left - Dave Green, Mike Macaulay, Grant Rogerson and Stuart Stephen.

North-east farmers’ co-operative ANM Group has named a new top team for its board.

The co-op, which runs auction marts at Thainstone near Inverurie and at Quoybrae near Wick, has named a new chairman, vice-chairman and deputy vice-chairman following its annual general meeting last month.

The changes come following the retirement of outgoing chairman and Banchory farmer Pete Watson from the board.

Cattle at ANM Group’s Thainstone Mart, near Inverurie.

The new top team comprises Mike Macaulay in the role of chairman, supported by vice-chairman Stuart Stephen and deputy vice-chairman Dave Green.

Mr Macaulay is a founding member and chairman of GPH Builders Merchants Ltd, director of Ringlink Scotland and chairman of Inverurie Loco Works Football Club. He also runs a small herd of Aberdeen-Angus cattle at his home in Kinellar.

Stuart Stephen is a former Turriff Show president who runs Thorneybank Farm Shop and a 700-acre farm at Netherthird, Rothienorman, while Dave Green is managing director of the 12,500-acre Duncan Farms at Muirden, Turriff.

“I feel very privileged to be taking on this role at such an exciting time for the group,” said Mr Macaulay, who has been a member of ANM Group’s board since September 2013.

“The group’s diverse board is ideally placed to support members and customers from across industries, regardless of the challenges in the economic and political landscape.”

ANM Group chief executive, Grant Rogerson, welcomed the appointments and said: “The board changes come as we reflect on a successful year and the power of the co-operative delivering £370,000 in members reduced commissions alone.

ANM Group chief executive Grant Rogerson.

“Our desire to continually innovate and invest in our business has resulted in another positive set of results and strong returns for our members and I look forward to continuing our current position of strength with new board leadership from Mike, Stuart, and Dave.”

Mr Macaulay added: “I look forward to working with Grant Rogerson and his team, supported by Stuart Stephen, Dave Green and the wider board to ensure we continue to represent our members throughout our 150th anniversary year and beyond.”

Last month ANM revealed a 221% increase in pre-tax profits for the year to December 31, 2021.

The co-op posted a pre-tax profit of £437,000 – up from a pre-tax profit of £136,000 in 2020, and a pre-tax loss of £160,000 in 2019.

The group also posted a 10% increase in throughput to £133.28 million, from £121.39m the year before, and its trading profit was up 25% to £659,000.

