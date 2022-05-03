NFU Scotland plans roadshow to discuss future agricultural policy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
NFU Scotland plans roadshow to discuss future agricultural policy

By Gemma Mackie
May 3 2022, 5.00pm
NFU Scotland president Martin Kennedy, left, and the union's head of policy Jonnie Hall.
NFU Scotland president Martin Kennedy, left, and the union's head of policy Jonnie Hall.

NFU Scotland (NFUS) is embarking on a roadshow around Scotland to debate future agricultural policy with farmers and crofters.

The farming union will host 12 events across the country between May 16 and June 7 to allow farmers and crofters to discuss the transition from the Common Agricultural Policy (Cap) to a new post-Brexit agricultural policy for Scotland.

It said discussions will also include an overview of the £51 million National Test Programme – Preparing for Sustainable Farming – which was launched last week.

The first phase of the programme will provide financial support for farmers towards the cost of carrying out carbon audits and soil analysis.

Suckler beef producers will also be given access to YourHerdStats – this is a new online tool within the cattle movements and registrations system ScotEID.

The National Test Programme includes a new online tool for suckler beef producers.

All NFUS events will be attended by NFUS president Martin Kennedy and the union’s head of policy, Jonnie Hall.

“We invite all farmers and crofters to join us to hear more about how future policy is developing,” said Mr Hall.

“More importantly, we want to hear from farmers and crofters on what these changes will mean for them, and I invite them to join us in person at one of these 12 roadshows.”

He added: “NFU Scotland is adamant that a sustainable and profitable future for Scottish agriculture is critical if it is to deliver the food production, climate and nature outcomes expected.

“The key to that is supporting active farmers and crofters and enabling them to change and thrive.”

The NFU Scotland roadshow events include one at Dingwall Mart at 7pm on Thursday May 19, followed by one at Thainstone Mart near Inverurie at 7pm on Monday May 23.

An event is also planned for Tuesday May 24 at 7pm at McDiarmid Park in Perth, while Orkney producers are invited to attend an event at the Albert Hotel in Kirkwall on Monday May 30 at 7pm. A Shetland event will take place at the Shetland Hotel in Lerwick on Tuesday May 31 at 7pm.

