NFU Scotland plans roadshow to discuss future agricultural policy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

NFU Scotland (NFUS) is embarking on a roadshow around Scotland to debate future agricultural policy with farmers and crofters.

The farming union will host 12 events across the country between May 16 and June 7 to allow farmers and crofters to discuss the transition from the Common Agricultural Policy (Cap) to a new post-Brexit agricultural policy for Scotland.

It said discussions will also include an overview of the £51 million National Test Programme – Preparing for Sustainable Farming – which was launched last week.

The first phase of the programme will provide financial support for farmers towards the cost of carrying out carbon audits and soil analysis.

Suckler beef producers will also be given access to YourHerdStats – this is a new online tool within the cattle movements and registrations system ScotEID.

All NFUS events will be attended by NFUS president Martin Kennedy and the union’s head of policy, Jonnie Hall.

“We invite all farmers and crofters to join us to hear more about how future policy is developing,” said Mr Hall.

“More importantly, we want to hear from farmers and crofters on what these changes will mean for them, and I invite them to join us in person at one of these 12 roadshows.”

He added: “NFU Scotland is adamant that a sustainable and profitable future for Scottish agriculture is critical if it is to deliver the food production, climate and nature outcomes expected.

“The key to that is supporting active farmers and crofters and enabling them to change and thrive.”

The NFU Scotland roadshow events include one at Dingwall Mart at 7pm on Thursday May 19, followed by one at Thainstone Mart near Inverurie at 7pm on Monday May 23.

An event is also planned for Tuesday May 24 at 7pm at McDiarmid Park in Perth, while Orkney producers are invited to attend an event at the Albert Hotel in Kirkwall on Monday May 30 at 7pm. A Shetland event will take place at the Shetland Hotel in Lerwick on Tuesday May 31 at 7pm.