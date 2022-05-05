Board refresh as SAYFC plan for the future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Board refresh as SAYFC plan for the future

By Nancy Nicolson
May 5 2022, 2.00pm
BOARD: The team behind the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs.

The new chair of Scotland’s young farmers clubs, Lucy Mitchell, is promising members a focus on “fun, achievement, working together and leaving a strong legacy” during her time in office.

Lucy, a member of West Fife JAC, succeeded Katie Burns of Kilmaurs YFC at the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs (SAYFC) annual meeting.

She said: “Everyone knows the difficulties that Covid presented will take years to overcome but we have hopefully come through the pandemic and this year SAYFC is ready to start off with a bang.

“I’m looking forward to meeting the members and working with the national and regional teams to lead them through what is going to be an interesting year.

“I am honoured to be leading a team of wonderful people and representing a brilliant organisation loved by many.”

Lucy Mitchell is the new chair of SAYFC .

SAYFC has undergone some restructuring in the last few months in an effort to communicate better with members.

The former board of management has been replaced by trustees, and the national council changed to six committees which in turn have created new initiatives and events and implemented farm safety and mental health training.

“Our committees have their aims set and are eager to start developing them,” said Lucy.

“We will see stronger clubs, new events, new technology and ways of communication as well as more fun, training, travel, networking and examples of incredible young people doing incredible things.”

Bill Arnot, a former Bell Baxter ADS member and past national SAYFC chair, was re-elected president and Alex Allison, a former Lanark YFC member and national chair, was re-elected vice-president.

New committee chairs include Agri and Rural Affairs – Any-Jo Reid (Udny JAC), Communications and Marketing – Hamish Logan (East Lothian JAC), Competitions and Events – Stephen Taylor SSSS YFC), Development and Wellbeing – Annabel Brown (Bell Baxter ADS) . Finance and Risk – Peter Duthie (Garioch JAC), International Travel – Lucy McClymont (Lower Nithsdale YFC),

