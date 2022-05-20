Finlay McIntyre: Lost lamb found and a good cup of tea will lift the spirits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Finlay McIntyre: Lost lamb found and a good cup of tea will lift the spirits

By Finlay McIntyre
May 20 2022, 11.45am
GO CAREFULLY: A home-made sign warns drivers there are others on the road in spring – no matter how remote the location is.

My wife Gill and I recently celebrated our 13th wedding anniversary.

Gill is from hardy Easter Ross folk. For instance, when her great-grandfather bought his croft he rowed the boat over from the home farm on the north side of the Dornoch Firth – and the flitting included three cows!

It must have been a hair-raising experience.

My first memory of her late grandfather, Andrew Munro, is lasting. Even in his 83rd year he was still one of the most physically impressive men I have seen, standing at 6ft 4in, with great shoulders and hands made for lifting tatties out of dreels.

In the following years I had the pleasure of learning a very great deal from this remarkable and hardy old cratur.

Black Bottle

How to make the best with what you have, always do your best and never be beaten. I also learned that when something goes wrong, the best recourse is to head for a pot of tea. If it goes really wrong then head for a pot of tea and lace it liberally with “black bottle”. Andrew lived until he was 93 and seldom missed a day’s work on
the croft.

In the spring of 2018, Gill and I still had some Cheviot ewes of our own grazing on the outskirts of the village.

Kinloch Rannoch lies at the foot of Schiehallion.

One coorse morning I lifted the smallest lamb from a set of triplets. I’m not fond of pets, but Gill has the good stockmanship gleaned from her grandfather and christened the lamb Chevone.

Around three weeks later I came on a hill ewe that had been worried by dogs and had been killed. By her side was a strong ewe lamb nestled into her dead mother. Four days of stalking and failed attempts ensued before I finally caught the lamb. After a day or two Chevone became firm friends with Belinda and they made a comical couple but both grew to be strong ewe lambs.

Roadside

Belinda would always graze the roadside near the farm road-end, and whilst she regained much of her instinctive wildness she would still bleat back to a roar of “aye aye Belinda”.

Lambing is going well but I won’t say much about it in case I jinx things.
It’s been probably the most settled hill lambing weather most will remember, and these last few days of much-needed rain have greened up the countryside well.

Calving is nearly done and cows are still getting an offering of silage to keep them settled, but they too have enjoyed a kind spring.

Last week we managed to get last year’s stot stirks out to rented grass in Moray. They looked quite content and hopefully it should hold them for a couple of months.

Tonight finds me sorting passports for our yearling heifers entered for the Dingwall sale on the 18th. These wee cow makers usually do well there, so I’m hoping for a profitable trip North.

Tricket

By the time you read this I will either be fair tricket or licking my wounds.

Earlier this week I received a message from a lady from the village, on her way over the hill road to an appointment in Aberfeldy. She came on a dead ewe and a lamb nestled into its dead mothers side.

When we got to her it was clear she had been hit on the road and it was also clear it was our auld pal Belinda, but alas no sign of the lamb.

I headed home for some of Andrew’s medicine! Later on though “keel pot Pete” spied the spare lamb lying in heather higher up in crags above the roadside. With the help of two good chiels and a long careful stalk, the lamb was caught and is now in the pet pen and, as it’s a ewe lamb, it’s been christened Jamesina after the two hardy lads that caught her.

Spring time brings all the fortunes, good and ill.

So long as you aye do your best I doubt there’s much that a pot of tea won’t mend – with or without the “black bottle”.

Finlay McIntyre is farms manager at Dunalasdair Estate in Highland Perthshire.

