Ukraine lorry hold-ups add to grain shortage fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Farming

Ukraine lorry hold-ups add to grain shortage fears

By Chris McCullough
May 20 2022, 7.19pm
RED TAPE: Trucks piled up at the Ukraine border with Poland and Romania, waiting to cross with their loads of grain.

Hundreds of lorries loaded with last year’s Ukrainian grain harvest have been stuck in week-long queues as they try to cross the border between Ukraine and Europe.

The shipping ports in Ukraine are closed, so some farmers have resorted to sending their grain in trucks to get cashflow and to ensure they have enough storage space for this year’s harvest.

Crops and livestock farmer Kees Huizinga farms 15,000 hectares at Cherkasy, 200km south of Kyiv. He is sending his three trucks loaded with corn across the road border into Romania, but he has been met with heavy bureaucracy.

“As well as waiting five and more days in the queue to get into Romania, we have to wait days at the border on the other side to return home,” said Kees.

“The situation is crazy. People across the world are going to starve if we cannot get

Ukrainian grain to them, yet our trucks are being held up due to paperwork, some of which is not even essential.

Grain shipping from ports like Odessa, Ukraine, is at a standstill.

“There are 25km of trucks on the Ukraine side waiting to cross into Poland and the drivers are waiting five to six days there. If farmers start moving larger volumes of grain towards Poland then these queues will easily reach 100km long.”

He has called for “green corridors” to be established to allow the grain to move quickly to customers.

Truck driver Andriy, who works for Kees, has made only a few crossings during the past month as he has spent most of his time sitting at the border with a full load of grain.

“Andriy sat an additional day at the border because they were demanding an extra document from a veterinary inspector. This is the fourth time during the past 30 days that he has delivered corn to Romania, and they never asked for that document before,” said Kees.

The war in Ukraine is putting pressure on international commodity markets.

“In a few weeks’ time farmers in Romania, as well as other countries, will start harvesting their grain. If this mess is not sorted out their logistics will not be able to handle additional crops on top of their own.”

Prior to the war, Ukraine was seen as the world’s bread basket, exporting 4.5 million tonnes of agricultural produce per month through its ports. The UN has said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could cause a global food crisis that may last for years.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned the war had worsened food insecurity in poorer nations due to rising prices and said some countries could face long-term famines if Ukraine’s exports are not restored to pre-war levels.

Mr Guterres said the conflict combined with climate change “threatens to tip tens of millions of people over the edge into food insecurity followed by malnutrition, mass hunger and famine.”

He said: “There is enough food in our world now if we act together. But unless we solve this problem today, we face the spectre of global food shortage in the coming months.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier