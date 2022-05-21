Fife Show celebrates 200 years as crowds return in force to Cupar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Farming

Fife Show celebrates 200 years as crowds return in force to Cupar

By Nancy Nicolson
May 21 2022, 8.23pm Updated: May 21 2022, 9.03pm
SILVERWARE: Fife Show's supreme champion was the Charolais heifer shown by Brailes Livestock.
Flags fluttered, white coats were back in the showring and crowds piled through the turnstiles as Cupar finally welcomed Fife Show back to celebrate its bicentenary.

The show’s enforced  two-year absence and this year’s long traffic queues were soon forgotten as the sun shone on Fife Agricultural Society’s parade to mark  200 years of farming in the Kingdom,  and some of the country’s best livestock were judged in front of eager crowds.

The  Charolais and beef interbreed champion, Burradon Raquel</p> <p>

The best of the show’s silverware was presented to the  overall show champion,  a two-year-old Charolais heifer, from Brailes Livestock –  Rachel Wylie and Richard Hassell who live in the Cotswolds. Their heifer,  Burradon Raquel by Clenagh Lyle, was brought out by the Rettie team at Methven who house  Brailes’ 20-strong herd of pedigree Charolais and Aberdeen-Angus cattle.

Also in the final show line-up was the supreme sheep champion, a Texel gimmer by the  65,000gns sire, Hexel Django,  shown by Keith, Allan and Roy Campbell of Drimsynie, Lochgoilhead, and Wilson Peters’ commercial beef champion,  Ava Butt, which won last year’s Royal Highland Showcase as an eight-month-old calf.

The interbreed sheep champion, a Texel gimmer from the Campbell family at Lochgoilhead.l</p> <p>

The interbreed dairy champion was the Ayrshire cow, Cuthill Towers Addiction Peony,  from the Lawrie family at Cuthill Towers, Kinross, and representing the best of the in-hand horses was the  Mountain and Moorland  champion from Lorna Shaw,  Hatton Farm, Lundin Links, Leven.  This  stallion, Islyn Mavrick is by  Thistledown Iceman.

The dairy interbreed champion,  Cuthill Towers Addiction Peony</p> <p>

In reserve sheep interbreed place was the Suffolk champion  from Stewart  Lathangie,  a home-bred gimmer from the Pyeston flock at Glenrothes by Pyeston Fury and out of a ewe by Cavanagrove Catalyst.

The Suffolk and reserve sheep interbreed champion from Stewart Lathangie.

Reserve beef interbreed was the 16-month-old  British Blue bull,  Kinnesswood Rizzle-Kicks from Craig Drysdale,  Kinnesswood Farm, Kinross.

 

The champions

Shorthorn – Michael and Sally Nairn,  Balnabroich, Strathardle with  two-year-old heifer, Balnabroich Pandora by Fearn Lord, and reserve with yearling heifer, Balnabroich Roxanne by Millerston Man-of-War.

Aberdeen-Angus –  Keith Rennie, Fiddlehall Farm, Falkland with  rising five-year-old cow, Fiddlehall Proud Iola by Mosstonmuir Excalibur. Reserve – Brailes Livestock, c/o Craigend,  Methven with  three-year-old cow, Weeton Blackbird by Rawburn Boss Hogg.

The Aberdeen-Angus champion, Fiddlehall Proud Iola.

Belted Galloway –  L&R Brown, Rose Cottage, Radernie, Cupar with  two-year-old heifer,  Brodale Dreama Helena by Glen Gomez. Reserve –  B Lawson & Sons, North Cassingray, Largoward, Leven with  17-month-old heifer,  Mourneview Ginny by Dunay Nicholas.

Highland – D&M MacNaughton,  Center Street, Kelty with  two-year-old heifer, Bryer Rose of Rannoch by Seamus Dubh of Craigowmill, and reserve with  bull, Marloch Dubh of Rannoch by Marshall of Balmoral.

Any other native breed –  W. P a & K Wason,  Redwells Farm, Kinglassie, Lochgelly with  six-year-old cow, Saltire 1 Cathy by Baldinnie 1 Viscount. Reserve – A Mylius  & Partners,  St Fort Farm, Newport-on Tay with  bull, St Fort Archer.

Charolais – Brailes Livestock c/0 Craigend, Methven with two-year-old heifer, Burradon Raquel by Clenagh Lyle. Reserve – Dexter Russell,  Lesliepark, Denny with  18-month-old heifer, Airthmains Rosie by Thrunton Lachlan.

Simmental –  Gordon Clark, Broombrae, Auchtermuchty with  14-month-old bull, Broombrae Major by Roma Jaguar.

British Blue – Craig Drysdale,  Kinnesswood Farm, Kinnesswood, Kinross with  16-month-old bull, Kinnesswood Rizzle-Kicks by Sandyvale Jagerbomb.

Limousin –  J Thomson,  Hilton of Beath, Kelty with  with 13-month-old heifer, Beath Shelby by Carrickmore Maximus. Reserve – William Lawson,  Rahalloch, Windsole, Auchterarder with 17-month-old bull, Windsole Red by Windsole Oscar.

The Highland cattle champion from   D & M MacNaughton.

Commercial –  Wilson Peters,  Cuilt Farmhouse, Monzie, Crieff with 20-month-old British Blue cross Limousin heifer, Ava Butt, bred at Newton of Logierait, Pitlochry, and reserve with  13-month-old Limousin cross British Blue bullock, Playful Peem bred at Kinnesswood, Kinross.

Holstein – J&I Wilson,  Carskerdo, Cupar with  four-year-old cow, Riverdane Chief Rowena by Stantons Chief.

Any other dairy breed – A&S Lawrie, Cuthill Towers Kinross,  with third calver, Cuthill Towers Addiction Peony by Addiction P.

Clydesdale – J Greenhill, Upper tulloes, Letham, Forfar with  two-year-old filly,  Tulloes Emily by Arradoul Balvennie. Reserve –  Anderson/Brewster, Drummygar Mains, Carmyllie, Arbroath  with Freedom Believe In Love by Freedom Majestic Believer.

Highland –  Judith Hogg Cowden Cottage, Comrie with gelding,  Lachlan of Croila Croft by Ulleum of Croila. Reserve –  WKA & JA Allan, Millfield, Freuchie, Cupar with mare,  Martel of Millfield by Glenmuir Lochaber.

Standard Shetland  – Eynhallow Stud, Westown, Carse of Gowrie with three-year-old  Eynhallow Corrie by Eynhallow Dutch Prince. Reserve –  K&F Punton, Almondell Shetlands,  Kirknewton with  mare, Almondell Harmony by  Somahouse Gt.

Miniature Shetland – Lynda Cochrane, Kilwinning with  Ardanbeag Hamish by Ardanbeag Lomond. Reserve – Robert Pitcairn,  Kirkintilloch with  Oxgang Endeavour by Eiger Nijinsky.

George Milne with his champion Cheviot.

Border Leicester – Euan Mill with  Shawsmill Farm, Cardenden with  a gimmer and reserve wth a ewe.

Suffolk – Stewart Lathangie, Pyeston Farm, Star, Glenrothes with a gimmer by Pyeston Fury and out of ewe by Cavanagrove Catalys, and reserve with a tup lamb.

Texel – K,A&R Campbell, Drimsynie, Lochgoilhead with a gimmer by Hexel Django. Reserve – Messrs Stewart, Kininmonth, with a shearling ram, Kingspark Ezark by Garngour Craftsman.

Any other sheep breed –  RH Black, Newton of Collessie, Ladybank with  a ewe . Reserve – Messrs Stewart of Kininmonth with a gimmer.

Bluefaced Leicester – Dr Alistair Crozier,  North Cotton, Kingennie, Broughty Ferry with  a ewe lamb, and reserve with a tup.

Cheviot – George Milne,  Kinaldy Farm, St Andrews with  with a ewe with lamb at foot, Reserve – Logie Farm Partnership with a gimmer.

Ewan Mill with his Border Leicester  champion.

Cross – James Orr,  Nether Pitlochie Farm, Gateside, Cupar with  a pen of three gimmers. Reserve – Kim Stretch,  Cuilt Farmhouse, Monzie, Crieff  with Continental cross gimmers.

Fat lambs – George Whyte,  Lintibert Farm, Muthill, Crieff with  a pair by a Continental sire. Reserve – KA & J Robertson,  Willow Cottage, Cupar with a pair by a Continental sire.

Jacob – Sharp & Hill, Ewingston Farm, Humbie, East Lothian. Reserve –  Catherine Stables, Maisley, Keith.

Jacob –  Messrs Connor & Dalrymple,  Dun-Mor, Auldhill Road, Bridgend, Linlithgow with  a gimmer. Reserve – Robert Locker,  Greenlaw Mill Farm, Berwickshire.

 

 

 

 

 

