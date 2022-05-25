Union’s policy blueprint unveiled to farmers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Farming

Union’s policy blueprint unveiled to farmers

By Nancy Nicolson
May 25 2022, 6.42pm
COUNTRY MATTERS: Union leaders discuss the proposed policy with members in Inverurie to find the best way forward.

North-east farmers have given union leaders the thumbs up to lobby Holyrood and Westminster with their detailed vision for a new Scottish agricultural policy.

NFUS president Martin Kennedy outlined the blueprint the union believes could form the basis of a new scheme which is expected to come into force in 2025 when he spoke to members at roadshow meetings in Perth and Inverurie .

The policy, which was first mooted last year, includes a proposal for support for active farmers and crofters to be “re-coupled” with area-based payments to ensure the industry retains a critical mass and puts food production “front and centre” ahead of all other priorities.

Martin Kennedy is heading up an NFU Scotland roadshow.

The document envisages  three tiers of support.

The first is an underpinning “stability” payment which would be worth 50% of income, with other support split between “conditionality” – non-competitive payments for measures taken to tackle climate change, biodiversity  and efficiency, for instance – and. thirdly. “additionality” payments which would be competitive for those who wanted to go “above and beyond” into projects such as peatland restoration or forestry.

However, while the union may have the full backing of the farmers who have attended the Thainstone meeting, farmers at the Perth event expressed concern that the government might not agree to the proposals and no alternative plan has been forthcoming.

Rural Affairs Secretary, Mairi Gougeon will consult on a future farm policy for Scotland.

Even if the union’s proposal wins a mandate from members, NFUS will still need to convince the Scottish Government and persuade Westminster to pay for it.

Addressing farmers at Thainstone, Mr Kennedy said the union was determined Scottish producers would not be subjected to the “car crash”  policy agreed south of the border, and while the Scottish Government has committed to 50% of total support to Scottish farming going in direct payments in future, he admitted he was having difficulty getting Treasury officials to understand the different approaches the devolved governments are taking.

“This is a defining moment for Scottish agriculture,” he said.

“We must use all our influence now, in the lead up to the Scottish Government’s Agriculture Bill in 2023.

“We won’t get everything we want, we know that, but unless we’re trying to steer it , it’ll be an even greater challenge.”

More than 100 farmers attended the Perth meeting. The region’s chair, Caroline Miller, said: “There was broadly support and recognition that the union has done a lot of work, but frustration and concern from members that the government is not being equally proactive.”

