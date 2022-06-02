Rural courses face axe in college cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rural courses face axe in college cuts

By Nancy Nicolson
June 2 2022, 7.33pm
OFF TRACK: Dundee and Angus College reports a ‘significant decline’ in interest for land-based courses.

Farming, horticulture, estate skills and other rural courses run by Dundee & Angus College are under threat as the college seeks to make savings of £1.5m in its annual budget.

A proposal to ditch land-based courses at the Arbroath campus at the end of this month is causing alarm in the local farming community which is already struggling to recruit young people who have any training or experience of agriculture.

Dundee & Angus College confirmed that the Scottish Government’s latest funding settlement means it needs to save over £1.5 million from its 2022-23 budget, and cutting the land-based courses would bring an estimated saving of £385,000.

In a statement the college said: “There are a broad range of savings proposals that have been put forward, and consultation on these is currently open to all staff, teams and trade unions.

“We are extremely disappointed to be in this position as a college and frustrated at a reduction in funding at a time when Scotland should be investing in education and skills.

Dundee & Angus College is in Scotland’s horticultural heartland.

“Our focus remains firmly on delivering the best outcomes for our students and despite the need to make savings, we’ll be working with staff and students to ensure they know what’s happening and have support on what’s available to them at the college and beyond.”

NFU Scotland’s Angus area secretary, Jeremy Parker, said the farming industry was “gobsmacked” by the proposals as the college is located in one of Scotland’s agricultural and horticultural heartlands.

He added: “Local delivery of skills development is as vital as ever for the needs of these businesses, with centres such as the landbased sector at Dundee & Angus College providing local students with a pathway into the vibrant careers found within modern agriculture and horticulture.”

Simon Hewitt is principal of Dundee and Angus College.

College principal Simon Hewitt insisted no final decision has been taken on the future of the courses, and he urged prospective students to apply for courses which are scheduled to start this autumn.

“These are just proposals, so it’s business as usual and we are in discussion with external stakeholders,” he said.

However, Mr Hewitt confirmed there had been a “significant decline” in interest for land-based courses in the last three years.

“All the information from schools indicates that interest in the sector is declining, but we would look at how we could attract more young people into the industry,” he said.

