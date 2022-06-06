Digestate could provide option to fertilisers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Digestate could provide option to fertilisers

By Nancy Nicolson
June 6 2022, 5.36pm Updated: June 6 2022, 5.36pm
COSTCUTTER: Farmers are being advised to consider digestate as an alternative to fertiliser.
COSTCUTTER: Farmers are being advised to consider digestate as an alternative to fertiliser.

Industry consultants are advising farmers to explore the benefits of spreading digestate as a cost-effective and nutritious alternative to fertiliser.

As bought-in fertiliser continues to be eye wateringly expensive, SAC Consulting – part of Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) – has spent six months researching digestate and producing guidance for its use on Scottish farms.

However, it is also advising land managers to be aware of the risks involved in spreading the product and how to mitigate them.

Researcher Fiona Salter said: “We know that many farmers are struggling right now with the rising costs of fertilisers, and we hope that we can provide insight into the nutrient benefit of using digestate appropriately and how to calculate the fertiliser replacement value.”

Digestate can be an alternative to bought-in fertiliser.

They are spreading the message via podcasts on Farming and Water Scotland’s website, one of which hears first-hand from William Rose of Mid Coul Farms near Inverness..

He grows grass, cereals and pulses on 1300ha and fattens 800 cattle. The farm also has two AD plants and he spreads the digestate produced there on his land.

He said: “Using digestate has really transformed our ability to grow bigger yields and more consistent crops, so it has been a big boon and if we can achieve our objective of using no bought-in fertiliser at all, even on relatively small areas, particularly in the current climate, then we would feel very satisfied.”

He has invested heavily in the operation with specialist tankers and “nurse” holding tanks in his fields. And while he says digestate has added organic matter into the ground and improved the structure of his soils, he advises farmers to read the guidance as spreading the material is challenging.

He added: “You must have accurate spreading equipment and must at least have a dribble bar or some form of injection. Being able to spread accurately and only where it is needed, is essential.”

To hear the podcasts and download the guidance document visit www.farmingandwaterscotland.org/soil-nutrients/anaerobic-digestion-digestate/digestate-use-on-scottish-farms/

