Renowned breeder relishes interbreed sheep judging challenge

By Lynsey Clark
June 17 2022, 6.08pm
Clark Stewart will bring a wealth of experience to Ingliston.

Taking on the role of judging the prestigious inter-breed sheep championship at this year’s Royal Highland Show will be Clark Stewart, of Kininmonth Farm, Cupar.

Mr Stewart is a well-known figure at the event – he was a director for
23 years and is a past chairman of the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS).

As former chief sheep steward, he’s also familiar with the running of the busy sheep section, which sees 28 breeds judged over two days, culminating in the inter-breed contest, where Mr Stewart will be tasked with selecting the best of the best.

It’s a job he’s well equipped for. Along with his wife Sheila, sons Allan and John and their families, the Stewarts run Border Leicester, Suffolk and Beltex flocks, alongside a cross ewe flock and commercial cattle herd, on the 900-acre mixed livestock and arable unit, with another 120 acres of seasonal lets.

Mr Stewart’s father, also a past RHASS director, was a keen exhibitor at local and national shows, and he passed that passion on to his son.

“I used to get a day off school to show the sheep at the Highland, which was always a highlight of the year, and we’ve continued to exhibit over the years, with the boys now in charge of that department,” says Mr Stewart, who has judged at many shows over the years, including the other Royal events across the UK, the now-terminated Royal Show, Balmoral and the Royal Welsh.

“These are not shows that you can decide to exhibit at the day before; there’s a lot of preparation involved, plus the time spent at the show.

“With fewer staff on farms now, it’s more difficult for people to find that time, so all the exhibitors should be really appreciated for the work they put into supporting the events,” he adds.

Farming can be a lonely vocation and Mr Stewart feels strongly that the social aspects of events such as the Royal Highland are pivotal for those in the agricultural community.

“It’s a social event with business attached and that’s the way it should be,” he says.

“With rising costs and fewer staff, farming is going through a tricky time. Farmers are having to look hard at their businesses and make difficult decisions.

“There’s not a lot of time for hobbies or holidays, which makes days out at shows like the Highland all the more important, for the general wellbeing of people in agriculture.

“First and foremost, it’s an agricultural event, showcasing the best produce in the country – hopefully the organisers will not lose sight of thathe says.”

The show is renowned for the quality of livestock it attracts and consequently, Mr Stewart is likely to have a difficult job in selecting an overall sheep winner.

“I know there will be a lot of very, very good sheep – I wouldn’t expect anything else at the Royal Highland,” he admits.

“I’ll be looking for a sheep with an excellent body, that’s good on its legs, the best of its breed, with plenty character.”

The overall sheep inter-breed championship will take place at 1pm on Saturday June 25, within the sheep rings at the Royal Highland showfield, Ingliston.

