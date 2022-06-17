Pedigree judge Robbie Wilson’s proud day at the RHS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Farming

Pedigree judge Robbie Wilson’s proud day at the RHS

By Lynsey Clark
June 17 2022, 6.58pm
EXPERTISE: Robbie Wilson will be judging the Texel sheep classes in Ingliston.

Turriff-based pedigree sheep breeder Robbie Wilson realised a lifetime ambition when he won the Texel sheep championship at the 2017 Royal Highland Show – and now, five years later, he’ll be back at Ingliston to judge the Texel section.

“I always wanted to win the Texels at the Highland and it’s been the highlight of my career so far to achieve that. There’s always a huge entry and the competition is so tough,” said Mr Wilson, who farms at North Dorlaithers, Turriff.

He runs 30 pedigree Texel ewes in his Milnbank flock, with 400 cross ewes. However, an extensive embryo transfer programme results in around 330 pure Texel lambs being born each year. These are mainly sold as gimmers and ram lambs, with 120 of each sold annually, both at markets and privately.

Marketing plays a big role in the demand for pedigree sheep and Mr Wilson says shows are essential as a shop window for livestock. This was proved in 2017, when his homebred gimmer went on to sell privately for £20,000, following her win at the Highland Show.

“Shows are essential in agriculture for so many reasons – social and business. They provide a great opportunity to advertise your stock and compare them to others in the breed, as a benchmark. The Royal Highland is a massive event in the agricultural calendar and it’s great that it’s back on as normal this year,” he said.

At last year’s event – which due to the pandemic, had reduced livestock numbers and no spectators – Mr Wilson secured the champion ticket in the Texels with a grand-daughter of his 2017 winner. Outwith the Texel breed, he’s also won the Suffolk section five times at Ingliston and triumphed in the commercial cattle too.

This year will be a different experience, as he steps into the ring as a judge instead of an exhibitor, but one that he will relish all the same.

“It’s been a long wait; I was originally meant to judge the show in 2020, so I’m really looking forward to it,” he said.

“I’ve judged at the Royal Welsh and Balmoral, but this will be a first judging stint at the Highland and I’m expecting the quality to be very high.”

“It’s the number one show of Texels in the UK and it’s an honour to be asked to judge such an esteemed event,” he added.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier