Funding unveiled to improve equality for women in agriculture

More than £400,000 of Scottish Government funding is being made available to improve equality for women in agriculture.

A package of support measures, unveiled by Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon at this year’s Royal Highland Show, includes an annual £100,000 funding allocation to the future Women in Agriculture Business Skill Training project for the next three years.

A further £100,000 has been allocated to the Women in Agriculture Practical Training Fund, which has provided supported to more than 750 women to help them attend practical training courses, and £8,000 is being given to the Women in Agriculture Scotland Group.

Lastly, support of £40,000 has been awarded to the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs (SAYFC) to help board members develop their leadership skills and ultimately create greater diversity in the boardrooms of the future.

“We are committed to building a fairer society and part of that includes enabling all women living or working in Scottish agriculture to have equality of opportunity,” said Ms Gougeon.

“This untapped potential is critical to helping our agricultural businesses to be more resilient and able to diversify, meeting the needs of changing markets.”

She added: “We want to see more women joining those who are already developing a career in Scottish agriculture, which is why it’s important women are given these opportunities in what has been a very male-dominated area.

“The future will bring challenges that will impact us all, but I am totally focused on how we can support our agricultural industry to be resilient and sustainable and the projects we are supporting ensure women will be a key part in a vital industry that is also helping to meet the twin crises of climate change and biodiversity loss.”

Lantra Scotland, which administers the Women in Agriculture Practical Training Fund on behalf of the Scottish Government, welcomed news of additional funding for the scheme.

Lantra Scotland’s director, Dr Liz Barron-Majerik, said the fund had enabled women to benefit from courses in a range of areas including tractor and trailer driving, cattle hoof trimming, sheepdog handling and chainsaw use.

She said: “We are all extremely proud of everyone who has used our women in agriculture fund to develop their skills and talents.

“By making the sector more accessible, we are ensuring the long-term sustainability and resilience of Scotland’s rural economy.”

Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin also welcomed news of the funding package and said: “It is important we see more women joining those who are already developing a career in Scottish agriculture, which is why it is so important women are given these opportunities in what has traditionally been a very male-dominated area.

“The projects which the Scottish Government are supporting ensure women will be play a key part in a vital industry which is facing many challenges at the moment.”