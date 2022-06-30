Aberdeenshire farm and grain processing facility put up for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeenshire farm and grain processing facility put up for sale

By Gemma Mackie
June 30 2022, 5.00pm
New Keig & Kinstair Farms is home to an established rain seed processing and storage facility.
A well-known Aberdeenshire farm and grain processing facility has been put up for sale for offers over £6.525 million.

New Keig & Kinstair Farms, based near Alford, comprises just under 1,150 acres of land as well as a modern, custom-built grain processing and storage facility.

The enterprises is made up of five named agricultural units, which are farmed as a single arable enterprise, and the storage facility is currently handling around 4,000 tonnes of seed every year.

Selling agent Savills said the grain processing and storage facility, formerly known as Caledonian Seeds, forms an integral part of the current faming business by using staffing resource from autumn through to spring to process, treat and bag high quality grain seed for regional and national agricultural merchants.

The farming enterprise is available to buy as a whole or in eight lots.

The unit is available to buy as a whole or in eight lots, with the first lot – named Prospect Buildings – housing the grain drying and processing facility on the market for offers over £650,000.

The other seven lots range in price from offers over £120,000 for the former Cairncosh Steading site, which has planning permission for three dwellings, to offers over £2.2m for New Keig Farm, which boasts 443 acres of arable land, 20 acres of pasture, a steading and derelict farmhouse.

Savills said the area of land under crop in the unit as a whole extends to just over 1,000 acres of Class 3 land with a south and west-facing aspect.

According to the land agency, the land is in good heart and consistently produces high-quality crops including oilseed rape, winter wheat, winter barley, and spring malting barley.

Interest in the farm is expected from all over the UK.

Savills director, Evelyn Channing, said New Keig & Kinstair Farms was an important launch for the 2022 farmland market in Scotland.

“Prospect Buildings is a large-scale, modern grain facility with an established client base serving a significant area of Scotland,” said Ms Channing.

“With an experienced workforce adding value to both home-produced and imported seed, the outcome is a meaningful additional diversified income which will be attractive to many.”

She said she expected interest from buyers from all corners of the UK and added: “The farms are being offered for sale in lots and therefore are also likely to appeal to those looking to expand locally as well as those seeking to relocate from further afield.”

