Aberdeenshire farm and grain processing facility put up for sale

A well-known Aberdeenshire farm and grain processing facility has been put up for sale for offers over £6.525 million.

New Keig & Kinstair Farms, based near Alford, comprises just under 1,150 acres of land as well as a modern, custom-built grain processing and storage facility.

The enterprises is made up of five named agricultural units, which are farmed as a single arable enterprise, and the storage facility is currently handling around 4,000 tonnes of seed every year.

Selling agent Savills said the grain processing and storage facility, formerly known as Caledonian Seeds, forms an integral part of the current faming business by using staffing resource from autumn through to spring to process, treat and bag high quality grain seed for regional and national agricultural merchants.

The unit is available to buy as a whole or in eight lots, with the first lot – named Prospect Buildings – housing the grain drying and processing facility on the market for offers over £650,000.

The other seven lots range in price from offers over £120,000 for the former Cairncosh Steading site, which has planning permission for three dwellings, to offers over £2.2m for New Keig Farm, which boasts 443 acres of arable land, 20 acres of pasture, a steading and derelict farmhouse.

Savills said the area of land under crop in the unit as a whole extends to just over 1,000 acres of Class 3 land with a south and west-facing aspect.

According to the land agency, the land is in good heart and consistently produces high-quality crops including oilseed rape, winter wheat, winter barley, and spring malting barley.

Savills director, Evelyn Channing, said New Keig & Kinstair Farms was an important launch for the 2022 farmland market in Scotland.

“Prospect Buildings is a large-scale, modern grain facility with an established client base serving a significant area of Scotland,” said Ms Channing.

“With an experienced workforce adding value to both home-produced and imported seed, the outcome is a meaningful additional diversified income which will be attractive to many.”

She said she expected interest from buyers from all corners of the UK and added: “The farms are being offered for sale in lots and therefore are also likely to appeal to those looking to expand locally as well as those seeking to relocate from further afield.”