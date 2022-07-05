Harbro chief demands price rises for farmers to ensure food security

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Farming

Harbro chief demands price rises for farmers to ensure food security

By Gemma Mackie
July 5 2022, 5.00pm
Harbro enjoyed a boost in turnover and pre-tax profits last year.
Harbro enjoyed a boost in turnover and pre-tax profits last year.

The chief of leading Scottish animal feed firm Harbro says farmers need to get paid more to ensure the viability of the UK farming sector.

Harbro‘s managing director, Chris Baxter, made the comments after revealing the company’s accounts for last year.

He said the current farmgate prices being received by farmers – in particular those in the pig sector – were unsustainable.

“Hopefully the country’s supermarkets will respond with increased prices for the supply chain to ensure our farmers are there for the future and we have a viable UK farming sector,” added Chris.

“Otherwise we are at risk of losing more highly skilled farmers and risk the country’s food security.”

The latest accounts for Turriff-headquartered Harbro show a 51% increase in pre-tax profits to £4.528 million in the year to June 30, 2021. This is up from a pre-tax profit of £2.989m the year before.

Turnover at the company, which also runs 21 country stores across Scotland, was up 9% to £125.456m, from £115.193m previously.

Harbro’s Birkhill mill in Lanarkshire.

The company’s chief financial officer, Ross Baxter, said Harbro implemented very tight cost controls during the financial year to ensure that the company was well prepared to deal with the uncertainties of Covid.

He said: “It was pleasing to see a robust performance across a number of our revenue streams through this period.

“All this, coupled with a focus on working capital and reducing capital expenditure, contributed to a good financial performance for us in the year.”

Chris said the increased revenue during the year was down to growth across all sectors, however the business had particularly benefitted from the increase in dog ownership during the pandemic and the ability to sell plants and garden products while garden centres were shut.

He said the 2021/22 financial year had been more challenging, due mainly to volatility.

Chris added: “Supply issues have been greater but we are happy with the financials; we won’t have a drop in turnover, but we will have a drop in profits.”

Harbro’s Lochgilphead store in Argyll.

He said the company relocated its country store in Lochgilphead, Argyll, in 2021 and it had invested in automation processes at some of its manufacturing sites to improve efficiency – something that will continue throughout this year and next.

Other company developments include investment in the NutriONics livestock rationing programme, work to integrate the methane-reducing feed additive Rumitech into supermarket supply chains, and the creation of a soya-free version of Harbro’s Maxammon grain treatment.

Chris said: “The whole Harbro team has worked extremely hard to adapt to challenges that arose due to the pandemic.

“The availability of goods from abroad became very tight and we have had to deal with volatile markets and increased lead times.”

He added: “We thank all our valued staff for everything they do to ensure the success of the business, and we would also like to thank our customers for their continued support.”

Animal feed firm Harbro enjoys profits boost despite Covid challenges

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]