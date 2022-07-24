‘Beautiful’ Limousin heifer takes top honour at Braco

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Braco Show bounced back from a two-year enforced absence with a hard core of enthusiastic breeders and a strong line-up of livestock at the town’s picturesque Lodge Park setting.

The day’s supreme champion of champions was the beef interbreed winner, a two-year-old Limousin heifer, Grahams Ruby, from Mary Cormack which was brought out by Richard and Carol Rettie and described by the judge, Sandy Haggart, as a “very correct, beautiful-headed heifer with plenty of stretch and a good back-end”.

The reserve interbreed cattle champion was Wilson Peters’ 2022 show dominator, Ava Butt, the black Limousin cross heifer which has taken championships at Fife, West Fife, Angus, Doune and Dunblane and the reserve champion award at Kirriemuir.

The overall sheep champion was the Beltex winner from Andrew and Kirsty Morton, Lochend, Denny. Their winner was Lochend Grassroots, a previously unshown shearling ram by Boothlow F1 out of a home-bred ewe by Whitehill Toohottohandle. He is bound for the breed sale at Carlisle.

The reserve overall sheep award went to the North Country Cheviot winner from David Aitken, Crookedstane, Elvanfoot, who was exhibiting at his first show. His champion was a gimmer which was bought privately as a ewe lamb and was bred by Steven Turnbull and is by Hownam Grange Xtra Special.

It’s not often that a miniature Shetland outshines the bigger heavy horses to win the supreme award, but 32″ tall Alichbrae Cassius dominated the interbreed competition for his owners Jackie, Stevie and Kirsty McKay from Comrie.

In reserve interbreed position was the Highland pony champion, Martell of Millfield, a five-year-old yeld mare from Willie and his daughter Jennifer Allan of Millfield, Freuchie on just her first outing this year. Jennifer’s sister, Kathryn, took reserve place in the Highland section with Milly of Millfield, a two-year-old filly by the same sire.

A strong pygmy goat section was won by Ailene Charlton from Meikleour with her four-year-old milker, Aylswood Tala.

The champions

Continental: Mary Cormack, Kent with a two-year-old in-calf Limousin heifer, Grahams Ruby by Ampertaine Elgin and out of Grahams Melody. Reserve breed champion at West Fife. Reserve – Duncan Thomson, Cairnbog Farm, Kilsyth with a two-year-old Limousin heifer , Cairnboy Rosette by Goldies Just Great and out of Foxhillfarm Mellia. Reserve interbreed champion at Doune and Dunblane.

Native – Richard and Carol Rettie, Methven with a Shorthorn yearling heifer, Aberdona Rock Candy by Tanhorn Glen and out of Aberdona Malteaser. Champion and Doune and Dunblane and West Fife. Reserve – WP & K Wason, Kinglassie with a six-year-old Hereford cow, Saltire 1 Cathy by Baldinnie 1 Viscount and out of Baldinnie 1 Cathy 40th. Champion at Fife.

Aberdeen-Angus – Chrissie Davidson and Glenn Thomson, Crieff with a two-year-old heifer, Barnsview Portree by Retties Lazy Rascal and out of Kincardine Castle Pauline. Reserve – Allan Rennie, Mosston Muir, Forfar with a 15-month-old bull, Mosston Muir Ernie by Balrachie Ranald and out of Carlhurlie Excellyn. Champion at Fettercairn and Angus.

Highland – Simon Howie Farms, Findony, Dunning with a yearling heifer Eilidh Harris 5th of Findony by Diplomat 2nd of Glengorm and out of Eilidh Harris of Ardbhan. Reserve at Kirrieuir. Reserve – Drumad Estate, Bankfoot with a three-year-old heifer, Erin 9th of Earn by Magnus of Earn and out of Erin 3rd of Earn. Reserve at West Fife.

Commercial – Wilson Peters, Monzie, Crieff with Ava Butt, a 23-month-old black Limousin cross heifer bred by John and Craig Robertson, Newton of Logierait, and reserve with a spring-born heifer calf bred by John McAlister, West Thomastoun, Bannockburn.

Goats – Ailene Charlton, Meikleour with a four-year-old female pygmy milker, Aylswood Tala by Pennrad Ernie and out of Brucklay Harmony. Reserve – Claire Bailey, Bridge of Cally with a female pygmy milker, Brucklay Iris by “Bear” and out of Penrad Matilda.

Clydesdales – Scott Greenhill, Leuchars Lodge, St Andrews with a two-year-old filly, Fordelhill Limelight by Glebeview Sir Charles and out of Fordelhill Heather. CHampion at the Great Yorkshire and Haddington. Reserve – James Paterson and Sheena Gray, Boreland, Glendevon with a yearling filly, Greenknowes Ambitious Lady by Doura Aird Ambition and out of McFinn First Lady.

Highland – Willie and Jennifer Allan, Millfield, Freuchie with a five-year-old yeld mare, Martell of Millfield by Glenmuir Lochaber and out of Mylene of Millfield. Reserve – Willie and Kathryn Allan, Freuchie with a two-year-old filly, Milly of Millfield by Glenmuir Lochaber and out of Maggie May of Millfield.

Shetland – Donna Lochtie, Glenfarg with a 12-year-old yeld mare, Mawcarse Lady Dionne by Stow Vulcan and out of Hawkdale Dixie. Champion of champions at the Black Isle in 2019. Reserve – Eynhallow Shetlands, Westown, Perth with a six-year-old stallion, Harviestoun Drum by Harviestoun Rohallion and out of Harviestoun Dulcie.

Miniature Shetland – Jackie, Stevie and Kirsty McKay, Alichbrae, Comrie with an eight-year-old 32″ stallion, Alichbrae Cassius by Kerswell Montgomerie and out of Northwells Candie. Reserve – Adele Stewart, Perth, with Narinian Lottie, a 10-year-old mare by Firth Jason, bred from Cilla of Tulloch.

Blackface – champion and reserve – Mary McCall Smith, Connachan, Crieff. Champion was a home-bred shearling ram by a Connachan ram, bred from a ewe by a £60,000 Midlock. Reserve was a ewe lamb by a £4500 Merkland bred from a ewe by a £10,000 Auchloy.

Scotch Mules – champion and reserve – Michael Simpson, Berrydyke, Braco. Champion was a gimmer by a Burnbank tup bred from a home-bred ewe. Reserve was a ewe lamb bred the same way.

Texel – champion and reserve – Kerr Jarvie, Duncrynie, Braco. Champion was a tup lamb by Rhaeadr Equaliser, out of a ewe by Hexel Blockbuster. Reserve was a ewe lamb by the same Rhaeadr tup but out of a ewe by Knock Bantastic.

Commercial – George Whyte, Lintibbert, Muthill, with a pen of three early March-born Beltex cross ewe lambs by a Tiree sire out of home-bred Beltex cross ewes. First at Dunblane. Reserve – Susan Robb, Perth, with a pen of three April-born Beltex cross lambs by an Ochtermuthill sire and out of home-bred Texel cross Beltex ewes.

Beltex – Andrew and Kirsty Morton, Lochend, Denny, with Lochend Grassroots, a shearling ram by Boothlow F1. Reserve – Ian Reid, Methven, with Osprey Gala, a home-bred gimmer by Proctors Aerosmith. Mr Reid also won the reserve interbreed group of three.

Cheviot – David Aitken, Crookedstane, Elvanfoot with a gimmer by Hownam Grange Xtra Special. Reserve – Tom Kerr, Victoria, Muthill, with a three-crop ewe by a North Synton-bred ram.

Zwartbles – champion and reserve – Nicola, Rowan and Struan Henderson, Touch, Stirling. Champion was Aquila Jitterbug, a daughter of Janetstown Hallmark. Reserve was Aquila Joyful Copy by Joyfield Hunkyandchunky and out of Aquila Carboncopy.

Valais Blacknose – champion and reserve – Robbie and Katrina Taylor, Stirling. Champion was Whiterigg Helena, a home-bred one-crop ewe by Hatton Fairmont. Reserve was Moorahill Godfather, a tup by Moorahill Elvis.

Any other sheep breed – champion and reserve – Nicola, Rowan and Struan Henderson with Charollais sheep. Champion was Castleview Wildfire, a home-bred ewe by Castleview Valentino. Reserve – Manorhouse Am Your Man, a ram lamb by Abryn Viper.