Richard Wright: Drought adds to fears on EU food security

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Farming

Richard Wright: Drought adds to fears on EU food security

By Richard Wright
July 25 2022, 6.58pm
RUNNING DRY: The Melfa river in Frosinone province, Italy, where drought has hit hard.

The European Commission has warned that the drought facing much of Europe is becoming more severe in terms of its impact on agriculture.

It says 45% of the EU is subject to drought warnings, while alerts apply in an additional 11%, and its drought observatory says parts of the UK are also affected.

An abandoned farm is surrounded by burnt crops in Locate di Triulzi south-east of Milan.

Yield forecasts for the EU cereal harvest have already been reduced and the Commission is warning this strengthens the case for action to mitigate climate change.
Among the areas most affected by a combination of drought and high temperatures are France, Spain, Romania, Portugal and Italy.

Meanwhile, EU farm ministers have put a shot across the bows of the European Commission’s green plans to reduce the use of chemical pesticides by 50%.

Green Deal

This is a central plank of its Green Deal and nature restoration policies. But at their last farm council before the August break in Brussels, ministers were more concerned about the impact of drought on current yields and the importance of improving levels of EU food security.

On that basis most welcomed the concept of reduced pesticide use, but made clear legislation should not be imposed until it could be shown that practical non-chemical alternatives were available and effective. Their clear message to the Commission was that sustainability must not be pursued at the expense of food security or competitiveness.

Ukraine

This underlines the degree to which events in Ukraine, as a result of the Russian invasion, have changed priorities in favour of the absolute importance of a secure and affordable food supply.

Already grappling with drought, European agriculture is facing an even more chilling prospect for the winter months. The European Commission has warned that gas supplies across the EU could be rationed as it seeks to move away from years of dependence on Russian gas. Brussels is suggesting a 15% cut from late August until at least the end of March, using the slogan “save gas, for a safe winter”.

The farming and agri-supply industry has stressed the implications for food security, and Copa, the umbrella body for European farm unions, has called for agriculture to be made a priority after schools, hospitals and consumers. The fertiliser industry has also warned that gas availability is key to production and that any interruption will have consequences for prices and availability.

Meanwhile, there has been a general welcome from the industry for a Commission decision to suspend anti-dumping duties on urea and ammonia, but COPA says this should be extended to end to all duties, including on imports from the US and Caribbean.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier