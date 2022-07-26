Hunt is on for top diversified farm entries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Farming

Hunt is on for top diversified farm entries

By Nancy Nicolson
July 26 2022, 5.43pm
CHAMPION: The Nicoll family won the AgriScot diversified farm award in 2021.

AgriScot is on the hunt for the best diversified farm in the country.

The farm business event’s inaugural diversified farm of the year award was won by the Nicoll family who run Newton Farm holidays and tours from their farm near Forfar, and now entries are invited for the 2022 prize.

The competition, which aims to celebrate businesses which have invested time and resources in developing an additional income stream alongside day-to-day farming practices, is open to all Scottish farms.

The award is made in conjunction with SAC Consulting, and judges say they are looking for applicants who can demonstrate “excellent customer service, collaboration, support for their community and a willingness to adapt to the changing landscape”.

Sascha Grierson, from SAC Consulting, said: “Whether your business is operating a meat box scheme, farm shop, vending machines, holiday cottage, wellness retreat, cookery school or clothing and textile business, to name but a few, they all contribute to Scotland’s economy.

“Winners and finalists will receive widespread recognition, offering the opportunity of new customers, increased sales and a chance to celebrate all they have achieved.”

AgriScot chairman Robert Neill.

AgriScot chairman Robert Neill said: “With increased costs in agriculture, and a strong desire for many to return to the family farm, diversification is crucial within the agricultural sector. It brings with it opportunities to expand, create new income, inspire generations and connect directly with our consumers.

“Whether the business is public facing and inviting people on to the farm, or behind closed doors and working in partnership with others, every diversification is helping celebrate the work of Scotland’s farmers and building trust for the future.”

Applications close on Monday September 19 and entry forms can be found at www.agriscot.co.uk

Businesses can also be nominated by email at info@agriscot.co.uk

Shortlisted applicants will receive a visit from the judges, and the winners will be announced at AgriScot on November 16.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier