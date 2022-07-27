Sheep producers call for their work to be recognised

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sheep producers call for their work to be recognised

By Nancy Nicolson
July 27 2022, 5.02pm
POLICY: National Sheep Association executive Phil Stocker spoke to the industry.

The National Sheep Association (NSA) has appealed to politicians to acknowledge that the sector delivers multiple benefits for nature as well as for food production.

The organisation’s chief executive, Phil Stocker, called for an end to “silo thinking” by policy-makers when he addressed the NSA’s flagship Sheep Event at the Three Counties Showground at Malvern.

He said: “We encouragingly hear talk of land-sharing being the ideal – but then go on to talk about payments for farms to take land out of production.

“We still hear that less productive land should become habitat land, without recognising that habitat for butterflies, birds and much more comes from the farming system, not from land set aside for nature.

“Most sheep farms have and want both.”

Phil Stocker shared a platform with politicians, animal welfare experts and academics.

Mr Stocker acknowledged that the role of grassland is more widely recognised than it once was, but he said a threat remained that lower-quality, cheaper agricultural land is viewed as only suitable for tree planting and habitat creation.

He said that attitude risked damaging “a truly multifunctional farming system and swapping it for something that negatively changes the landscape, ecology, rural communities and culture forever”.

Mr Stocker shared a platform with Defra politicians, animal welfare experts and academics whom he praised for working to develop future support policy for sheep production south of the border. However, he added: “I also know our farmers are working hard, too.

“In this era of change, they are doing their day jobs – often with less help than they would have had in the past – and then coming back in at night and having to keep up with Defra announcements, Defra announcements, updates and engagement, trade deal development, new assurance standards, trade deal development, new assurance standards, prepare for inspections, and deal with a host of additional red tape.

Sheep on a hill overlooking the River Forth.  </p> <p>

“It is easy to forget that pretty much all sheep farms are small and medium-sized businesses that don’t have the luxury of compliance officers, animal welfare
officers, general managers or interns to pass work on to.

“I believe the opportunities ahead outweigh the challenges and there is a positive future for those willing to grasp it.”

