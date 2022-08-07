‘Tremendous’ champion of champions casts a spell at Perth Show

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Black Magic bewitched the judges on Perth’s South Inch showground on Saturday to win Northern stock maestro, Blair Duffton yet another champion of champions rosette.

Perth Show’s prestigious Angus Howie trophy was awarded to the magnificent 21-month-old Limousin cross heifer which has been a formidable force during Blair’s attendance at summer shows ranging from Dornoch and the Black Isle to Banchory and the Great Yorkshire.

The interbreed beef judge, Archie MacGregor, who put the heifer ahead of all the pedigree cattle, described Black Magic as a tremendous carcase animal and “hard to fault” – a view that was ultimately shared in the main ring by the sheep, horse and goat judges.

Blair, who is showing stock again at Keith today, said it had been a special day.

“It’s my 13th show of the summer, and just my second visit to Perth Show. The crowds around the ring prove it’s a great shop window to promote our industry and let the general public see what we do.”

The reserve beef interbreed champion was the Charolais winner from Brailes Livestock, shown by Richard and Carol Retties of Methven. Burradon Raquel, a two-year-old heifer, has already stood champion of champions at Fife and West Fife shows this summer.

The Clydesdale champion, Collessie Alanna from the Blacks at Collessie, won the overall horse championship. By Arradoul Balvenie, she is also no stranger to success with a championship at the Stallion Show and a first prize ticket at the Highland.

The Highland pony champion, a seven-year-old yeld mare, Lurgan Fern Mhor by Turinhill Kylemore from Sally Nairn at Lurgan, Aberfeldy was in reserve place.

The interbreed sheep award went to a North-type Blackface gimmer from Tom and Myra Paterson from Craigneish, Comrie and brought out by their son, Robert, to stand top of one of the day’s biggest sheep sections.

By a £1400 Newmill which Robert bought at Stirling, she was out of a £5000 Hillhead and was fourth at the recent national show at Stirling.

The Paterson family had a good day, also taking champion in the South-type classes with a one-crop ewe by a £3200 Silloans sire and out of a ewe by a £14,000 Darchirla.

They also won both the north and south type pairs classes.

Reserve went to the Beltex winner, Sinclair’s Daisy by Kingledores Battleaxe from Alan Miller, The Lurg, Midmar, Inverurie.

The Beltex Society were holding their national show, and this three-crop ewe, which stood champion at Turriff and Banchory last week, was described by judge, James Little of Wigton as having real presence, true to the Beltex type.

It was Errol Texel and Blackface breeder, Robert Cockburn, who took the honours in the interbreed pairs with his Texels. The shearling was by the 17,000gns Sportsmans Cannonball, while the one-crop ewe by Radar Best of the Best was purchased for 5000gns from Thomas Muirhead, Orchillmore.

The champions

Beef Shorthorn – Mary Cormack, c/o R&C Rettie, Methven with a 17-month-old heifer, Irania Rainbow by Pornadoran Maestro and out of Millerston Irania. Reserve champion at the Royal Highland Show. Reserve: Michael and Sally Nairn, Balnabroich, Strathardle with a 17-month-old bull, Balnabroich Romulus by Man o War.

Aberdeen-Angus – Brailes Livestock, c/o R&C Rettie with a three-year-old cow, Weeton Blackbird by Rawburn Boss Hogg and out of Blelack Blackbird. She was champion at West Fife, reserve champion at the Great Yorkkshire and the summer national show at Norfolk. Reserve: Stephanie Dick, Westerton Farm, Stirling with a 22-month-old heifer, Stephick Evora by Gretnahouse Blacksmith and out of Weeton Evora. Junior champion at the Royal Highland Show.

Highland – Donald MacNaughton, Kelty, with two-year-old heifer, Bryor Rose of Rannoch by Seamus of Craigowmill and out of Hayley of Rannoch. Champion at Turriff, Fife, West Fife and Angus. Reserve: Balrownie Farms, Brechin with an 18-month-old bull, Gilleassbang of Balrownie by Coirneal 3rd of Balmoral and out of Iseabal 9th of Mottistone.

Charolais – Brailes Livestock, c/o R&C Rettie with a two-year-old heifer, Burradon Raquel by Clenagh Lyle and out of Burradon Grace, champion of champions at Fife. Reserve: Abbie Anderson Easter Knox, Arbroath with a yearling bull, Rutherston Sonny by Balmyle Oscar and out of Rutherston Jenny.

Simmental – GL Clark, Broombrae, Auchtermuchty with an 18-month-old bull, Broombrae Monty by Roma Jaguarand out of Innerwick Irene. Reserve champion at West Fife. Reserve: Heather Duff, Pitmudie Farm, Brechin with a yearling heifer, Pitmudie Mulberry by Islavale Golden Boy 15 and out of Pitmudie Jules. First at Kirriemuir.

Limousin – R&J Graham, Airthrey Kerse, Bridge of Allan with an 18-month-old heifer, Grahams Scarlet by Gunnerfleet Lion and out of Ironstone Drumandy, and reserve with a yearling bull, Grahams Stirling by Ampertaine Elgin and out of Grahams Niomia.

Any other native breed – A Mylius & Partners, St Fort, Wormit with an 18-month-old bull, St Fort Archer by St Fort Excalibur. First at Fife Show. Reserve: John Cameron, Balbuthie, with a five-month-old heifer calf, Baldinnie 1 Kay 37th by Solpoll 1 National and out of Baldinnie 1 Kay 31st.

Any other continental breed – Richard Nelson, Cuttlehill Farm, Crossgates with a two-year-old British Blue bull, Little Wood Ontario by Ballygrange Dudley.

Commercial – Blair Duffton, 2 Bogie Street, Huntly with a 21-month-old Limousin cross heifer, Black Magic, shared with Small & Wilkinson, a Limousin cross by Ronick Hawk bred in Ireland. Champion at the Great Yorkshire and Black Isle and first at Beef Expo. Reserve: Stewart & Lynsey Bett, Boquhan, Kippen with a 15-month-old Limousin cross heifer, Sexy Spice by Pabo Old Spice. Champion at Ayr, Stirling, Gargunnock, reserve champion Royal Highland Show.

Border Leicester – Duncan Whyte, Newton Mearns, with a two-crop ewe by Clola Double Deal, she was reserve female champion at the Highland and champion at East Kilbride, Fenwick and Doune and Dunblane. Reserve: Euan Mill, Cardenden, with a ewe lamb by Mearns Thunderstruck, she was second at Fife and first at West Fife.

Suffolk – Robert Bryce, Stirling, with a ewe lamb by a Redbrae tup, she was champion at Drymen. Reserve: Robert Bryce, with a two-crop ewe by Leitrum Lucky Lad, she was champion at Gargunnock and Doune and Dunblane.

Blackface (North type) -Tom, Myra and Robert Paterson, Comrie, with a gimmer by a £1400 Newmill, she was fourth at last weeks National Show. Reserve: Stephen Duncan, Glenlivet, with a two-shear tup owned in partnership with Hillhead of Morenish, he was bred at Craigneish and boguth for £1400 at Stirling.

Blackface (South type) – Tom, Myra and Robert Paterson, with a one-crop ewe by a £3200 Silloans being shown for the first time. Reserve: Mark Simpson, Sidlaw, with a ewe lamb by a Sidlaw tup, she was second at Angus.

Cheviot – Thomas Kerr, Muthill, with a two-crop ewe by a North Synton tup, she was reserve champion at Braco. Reserve: William Heads, Galston, with a ewe lamb by a Hownam Grange tup, she was sixth at the Highland.

Any other breed (accredited) – Stephanie Dick, Throsk, with a Blue Texel three-crop ewe, Derg Dior, bought from Alan Short, she was fourth at the Great Yorkshire. Reserve: Thomas Sands, Abernyte, with a Charollais shearling by a Lyonpark tup, being shown for the first time.

Bluefaced Leicester – Muriel Forbes, Pitlochry, with a crossing type ewe lamb by a Balnavaird tup, being shown for the first time. Reserve: Muriel Forbes, with a crossing type shearling by a Happrew tup, being shown for the first time.

Any other breed (non-accredited) – Charlie Simpson, Alyth, with a Blue Texel gimmer by Inverbay Dambuster, she was second at Kirriemuir. Reserve: Alan Grant, Kilrenny, with a two-crop Border Leicester by a Knockglass tup, she was bought for £1600 at the in-lamb sale at Carlisle.

Texel – David McKerrow, Tarves, with a ram lamb by Ettrick Earthquake, bought for 26,000gns at Lanark last year, being shown for the first time. Reserve: Robert Cockburn, Errol, with a gimmer by Sportsmans Cannonball, she was fourth at the National show.

Lleyn – Neil McGowan, Alyth, with a shearling, Incheoch Knave by Incheoch Jarl, being shown for the first time. Reserve: Julie and Calum Robertson, Stonehaven, with a two-shear ram shared with CC and C Crawford, he was reserve champion at Banchory.

Beltex – Alan Miller, Inverurie, with a three-crop ewe, Sinclair’s Daisy by Kingledores Battleaxe, she was champion at Turriff and Banchory. Reserve: Alan Miller, with a shearling, Lurg Goliath out of the champion ewe and by Woodies Explosive, he was reserve champion at Turriff.

Cross – George Whyte, Muthill, with a pen of three heavyweight butchers lambs which were three-quarters Beltex and were champion at Braco. Reserve: Michael Rattray, Auchterarder, with a pen of three lightweight butchers lambs, also three-quarters Beltex by an Auchtermuthill tup, being shown for the first time.

Goats – Hannah and Becky Campbell, Bathgate, with the three-year-old British, Capitol Freja by Homeacres Hugo, she was champion at Border Union and Ayr and reserve at the Highland. Reserve: Hannah and Becky Campbell, with the two-year-old British Toggenburg, Linnavon Luma by Anjo Cardoon, being shown for the first time.

Clydesdales – Ronnie Black, Collessie, with the two-year-old filly, Collessie Alanna by Arradoul Balvenie, she was champion at the Stallion Show and first at the Highland this year. Reserve: Jim Greenhill, Forfar, with the two-year-old filly, Tulloes Emily by Arradoul Balvenie, she was champion at Turriff on Monday.

Highland ponies – Sally Murray, Aberfeldy, with the seven-year-old yeld mare Lurgan Fern Mhor by Turinhill Kylemore, she was first in-hand and working hunter champion at the breed show last year and reserve champion ridden today. Reserve: William Simpson, Logiealmond, with the 12 year-old mare with foal at foot, Chapelhill Honey by Glenmuir Lochaber.

Shetland (standard) – Mawcarse Shetlands, Kinross with a five-year-old mare, Narinian Ekaterina by Wells Premier. Reserve: Mawcarse Shetlands with a three-year-old filly, Narinian Belle, also by Wells Premier.

Shetland (miniature) – Reece MacLeod, Lochfleet, Dornoch with an 11-year-old mare, Gue Melody and her 15-week-old foal. She was champion at Dornoch and her foal was first at the Royal Highland Show. Reserve: Lynda Cochrane, Kilwinning with a six-year-old stallion, Ardanbeag Hamish by Ardanbeag Lomond.