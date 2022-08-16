Richard Wright: Fall in global food prices for fourth month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Richard Wright: Fall in global food prices for fourth month

By Richard Wright
August 16 2022, 10.02am
STEEP RISE: Wheat prices are almost a quarter higher than in July 2021.

Food prices remain high, but officially global prices have now fallen for four consecutive months.

The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) index of prices fell in July by an average 8.6% – the steepest drop since 2008. This was driven by a close to 20% drop in prices for vegetable oils, which had been driven to record levels by the loss of supplies from Ukraine. This is however a reduction around a high plateau, with average food prices still 13% ahead of July 2021.

The FAO said this gave some hope to countries suffering amid the rising cost of food, but it has warned that with fertiliser prices set to climb again there could be further rises.

Fertiliser prices are set to climb again.

Cereal prices were down 11.6%, but are still almost 17% ahead of 2021. Wheat prices are almost a quarter higher than in July 2021. A drought-hit European harvest could see these prices rise again. Dairy prices were down 2.5% on June, but remain 25% ahead of 2021, because of concerns about the impact of drought on supplies this autumn.
Defra has begun an investigation into problems around the availability of farm labour after Brexit.

The committee examining this includes industry representatives, but it appears to be an investigation into the blindingly obvious. By opting for the toughest possible Brexit, the UK closed itself off from the free movement of labour within the EU.

The lack of farm labour is a major issue in the UK

On top of this the UK economy and sterling are both weak, making it a less financially attractive environment for those now needing work visas, but who were once the stalwarts of farm work. Tory leadership hopeful, Liz Truss, has made clear that if she becomes PM she will make no concessions on labour movement, suggesting the solution to the problem is not at hand.

The United Nations has agreed a programme to help rebuild some of Ukraine’s grain storage capacity. Ukraine is hoping to harvest 50 million tonnes of grain, despite the war, but estimates are that at least 14% of its grain silos have been destroyed while a further 10% are in areas now held by Russia.

Meanwhile, as the drought continues to bite, the EU has sent an advisory document to member states on how waste urban water could be used in agriculture in the future.

