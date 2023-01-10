Grazing guide offers advice on optimising pasture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Grazing guide offers advice on optimising pasture

By Nancy Nicolson
January 10 2023, 1.19pm
The guide focuses on nature-friendly farming practices. Image: PCT.
The guide focuses on nature-friendly farming practices. Image: PCT.

A new guide that aims to help farmers save money at a time of rising inputs has been published by The Prince’s Countryside Fund (PCF) and McDonald’s UK & Ireland.

The Great Grazing Guide, written by pasture experts, Precision Grazing, contains advice on how healthy soil can improve pasture and forage, how to make the most of farmyard manure and slurry to improve grazing and save money on concentrate feed, and how to most effectively use artificial fertiliser.

There is also advice on how to get the most out of pasture through the use of herbal leys and techniques such as rotational grazing.

PCF executive director, Keith Halstead, said the guide had been written in response to requests from farmers participating in resilience programmes who expressed concerns at the huge increase in their input costs.

Fertiliser is just one of the farming inputs which has seen a dramatic price rise.

“Not only will the ideas contained in this guide help save money at this very difficult time, but they will also enable farmers to work with nature on their farm by focusing on the importance of healthy soil,” he said.

Alistair Macrow, CEO of McDonald’s UK and Ireland, added: “We hope that the practical actions in this guide will help to increase resilience in the farming community and support the transition to a low carbon future.

“McDonald’s is committed to achieving net zero emissions by 2040 – including across our supply chain – and this guide is a small, but important step on that journey.”

The guide is the latest development in a three-year partnership between McDonalds and PCT to support the future of the farming industry. Other work includes the “Ready for Change” workshops, which support livestock farmers in making informed decisions about change management on family farms, as well as helping on environment-related challenges.

To download a copy of The Great Grazing Guide, visit www.princescountrysidefund.org.uk/GreatGrazingGuide

 

