Potato scientist says gene editing not the only way

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Farming

Potato scientist says gene editing not the only way

By Nancy Nicolson
January 28 2023, 10.27am
INNOVATION: Dr Ingo Hein, co-leader of potato research at the James Hutton Institute.
INNOVATION: Dr Ingo Hein, co-leader of potato research at the James Hutton Institute.

A leading scientist has emphasised the importance of conventional plant breeding techniques – even if gene editing eventually becomes widely available.

In the week the UK Government’s Genetic Technology (Precision Breeding) Bill passed its report stage in the Lords, Dr Ingo Hein, the co-leader of potato research at the James Hutton Institute (JHI), addressed a potato industry conference in Dundee about the latest conventional technology which is being used to breed disease resistance into new varieties.

Later he said: “Gene editing is gaining traction and technically we’re ready to do it in the lab.

“It’s an important tool that we mustn’t ignore, but at the same time we can’t just jump on it now because the public and policymakers aren’t ready and we can’t abandon something we know is working – even if it is working at a slower pace.

“Generating plants would be much quicker than setting up crosses and doing the whole selection, but then you’d have the whole regulatory process to go through on the back of that.

“So if it takes five years to get through that process, the conventional breeding might have already achieved something similar.”

Dr Hein also pointed out that gene-edited and genetically modified plants still need the genes to use in breeding.

New techniques are speeding up potato breeding.

“You still have to identify them, and that’s where the fundamental research goes in – the work on wild species – to identify new resistances and then deploy them through breeding or through genetically modified plants. You need the knowledge in the background.”

Dr Hein said a conventional technique co-developed at JHI is already speeding up the ability to find resistance markers in potato genes, and it has been widely adopted by major breeders.

He said: “RenSeq – Resistance Gene Enrichment Sequencing – is a tool that allows scientists to find a needle in a haystack. We can now look at an entire genome and tell you exactly if you have something beneficial for breeding in a cultivar or in a wild species.

The PCN marker, for example, is now available for everyone to use as it was developed through work with the Scottish Government.

“Some of the other markets will have commercial constraints but we are publishing how we come to these markets and all the data is available so anyone could regenerate the same procedures and develop their own markets for resistances.

“The industry sees the benefits and are putting their money into it. We are doing things we couldn’t do five or six years ago, so it has been a game changer.”

JHI is now hoping to establish a dedicated Potato Innovation Hub at Invergowrie.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Farming

INNOVATION: Dr Ingo Hein, co-leader of potato research at the James Hutton Institute.
Nancy Nicolson: Farmers have lots to be positive about
INNOVATION: Dr Ingo Hein, co-leader of potato research at the James Hutton Institute.
Newton Farm Tours: Meet alpacas, cows, goats, miniature donkeys - and a micropig rehomed…
INNOVATION: Dr Ingo Hein, co-leader of potato research at the James Hutton Institute.
Food trends hold key to unlocking farming opportunities
INNOVATION: Dr Ingo Hein, co-leader of potato research at the James Hutton Institute.
Regenerative ways to be shared at farm open day
INNOVATION: Dr Ingo Hein, co-leader of potato research at the James Hutton Institute.
Farmers told potatoes underpin ‘£4.5bn industry’
INNOVATION: Dr Ingo Hein, co-leader of potato research at the James Hutton Institute.
Marking kits dramatically cut farm thefts
Hendry Lindsay
Hendry Lindsay obituary: Renowned Perth potato merchant
INNOVATION: Dr Ingo Hein, co-leader of potato research at the James Hutton Institute.
Disappointment over agri-environment package but slurry support welcomed
INNOVATION: Dr Ingo Hein, co-leader of potato research at the James Hutton Institute.
Angus farmer Peter Myles elected sheep association chair
INNOVATION: Dr Ingo Hein, co-leader of potato research at the James Hutton Institute.
Rural mental health scheme is inspired by Marines

Most Read

1
INNOVATION: Dr Ingo Hein, co-leader of potato research at the James Hutton Institute.
Luxury Perthshire hotel sees sales soar as it returns to profit
2
2
Broughty Ferry Lifeboat
Five people stranded sparks lifeboat call to Tentsmuir beach
3
INNOVATION: Dr Ingo Hein, co-leader of potato research at the James Hutton Institute.
Montrose FC pair given suspended prison sentences for vicious Dublin assault
4
Fife firefighter Barry Martin
Barry Martin tributes paid as Fife firefighter dies after Edinburgh Jenners blaze
5
INNOVATION: Dr Ingo Hein, co-leader of potato research at the James Hutton Institute.
Angus rapist encouraged other men to sexually abuse unconscious woman
6
INNOVATION: Dr Ingo Hein, co-leader of potato research at the James Hutton Institute.
Tears of joy as surprise £2k donation makes Dundee swimmer’s Special Olympics dream comes…
7
INNOVATION: Dr Ingo Hein, co-leader of potato research at the James Hutton Institute.
Fife businessman gained thousands by faking wife’s signature on paperwork
8
INNOVATION: Dr Ingo Hein, co-leader of potato research at the James Hutton Institute.
Angus butcher seeks successor to pass on world’s best pie recipe to
9
INNOVATION: Dr Ingo Hein, co-leader of potato research at the James Hutton Institute.
The Crown filming in St Andrews? Extras call for ‘one of world’s biggest TV…
10
INNOVATION: Dr Ingo Hein, co-leader of potato research at the James Hutton Institute.
Starbucks and Domino’s franchisees speak out in Dundee nursery planning row
5

More from The Courier

INNOVATION: Dr Ingo Hein, co-leader of potato research at the James Hutton Institute.
Dundee street closed temporarily after car crashes into bus shelter
INNOVATION: Dr Ingo Hein, co-leader of potato research at the James Hutton Institute.
Police probe 'unexplained' death of man, 47, at Dundee multi
INNOVATION: Dr Ingo Hein, co-leader of potato research at the James Hutton Institute.
Firefighters battling blaze at Kinross home
INNOVATION: Dr Ingo Hein, co-leader of potato research at the James Hutton Institute.
Scottish Lib Dem leader calls for Fife firefighter who died after battling Jenners blaze…
INNOVATION: Dr Ingo Hein, co-leader of potato research at the James Hutton Institute.
Hunger Games actor Burn Gorman and novelist David Profumo on fishing the Tay, beatboxing,…
INNOVATION: Dr Ingo Hein, co-leader of potato research at the James Hutton Institute.
GINGER GAIRDNER: Plants bring back memories too
INNOVATION: Dr Ingo Hein, co-leader of potato research at the James Hutton Institute.
RAB MCNEIL: I'm a fan of department stores
INNOVATION: Dr Ingo Hein, co-leader of potato research at the James Hutton Institute.
Bestselling suspense author drew from her own 'passionate' first love for new novel
INNOVATION: Dr Ingo Hein, co-leader of potato research at the James Hutton Institute.
Paul Whitelaw: Helena Bonham Carter excels in Nolly
INNOVATION: Dr Ingo Hein, co-leader of potato research at the James Hutton Institute.
Wednesday, WitchTok and 'shiny thing syndrome' - how witchcraft has become a multi-billion-dollar business

Editor's Picks

Most Commented