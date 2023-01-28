Nancy Nicolson: Farmers have lots to be positive about

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nancy Nicolson: Farmers have lots to be positive about

By Nancy Nicolson
January 28 2023, 10.53am
SURVEY SURPRISE: Polls at recent gatherings of farmers showed negativity being outweighed by optimism.
SURVEY SURPRISE: Polls at recent gatherings of farmers showed negativity being outweighed by optimism.

Optimism and ambition for farming can come as a shock when you’re used to being bombarded by press releases that focus on negativity and despair.

However, there has been plenty evidence at a number of recent events – including this week’s large SAOS gathering in Dunblane – that Scottish agriculture is far from being as depressed, despondent and on the verge of throwing in the towel as NFU Scotland (NFUS) would have us believe.

 

The union started the year in the same way as it ended 2022, focusing on threats and uncertainty, but when a packed room of progressive, co-operatively minded SAOS delegates was asked to vote in an electronic poll on how positive they felt about the prospects for Scottish food and farming over the next 10 years, around 50% said they were “positive”, 14% were “very positive”, 33% were “unsure”, and only 2% felt “negative”.

In response to a second poll, which asked if they saw climate change as a threat or an opportunity, 65% viewed it as an opportunity and 35% considered it a threat.

Enthusiasm isn’t always at its height in mid-winter, but twice this week farmers have been urged to make more noise about the outstanding work they’re doing, the quality food they produce, and how much they contribute to the wider economy.

Farmers have been urged to be proud of their essential role.

At the Association of Potato Producers meeting in Dundee, growers learned their industry had a value of £4.5billion if all the upstream and downstream impact was taken into account. And, at SAOS, the message was for primary producers to be confident about their quality produce and more aware of consumer trends to be better able to negotiate with buyers.

The upbeat mood at several meetings was underpinned by presentations from scientists and agronomists, who outlined emerging solutions to some of
the challenges posed by high inputs and growing environmental demands.

Glensaugh is the focus for a major  project looking at hydrogen power.

They included new crop protection products, scientific breakthroughs with potato breeding, and local research at Glensaugh that will assess the possibility of powering an entire glen with hydrogen.

The chat around the lunch tables wasn’t all rosy, of course, and there will always be producers who are struggling, but if you relied on the farmers’ union for a barometer of mood of Scottish farming you’d get a very skewed reading.

It would be to everyone’s benefit if their annual gathering in Glasgow next month reflects the broader picture and strikes a more positive approach.

