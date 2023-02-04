Bob McIntosh: Industry opportunities must find a balance for all parties

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bob McIntosh: Industry opportunities must find a balance for all parties

By Bob McIntosh
February 4 2023, 8.43am
DIVERSIFICATION: In addition to food production, farmers are likely to be incentivised to plant trees and manage peatlands to support biodiversity.
As we look forward to what’s in store for the tenanted sector in 2023, we anticipate finding out more about future government support for farming and other land uses.

It is clear from the recent Agriculture Bill consultation that future support for the agriculture sector will require the delivery of a wider range of public benefits beyond food production.

Included in the proposals are measures for modernising the agricultural holdings sector to enable tenant farmers to play a role in addressing climate change and enhancing biodiversity.

A more holistic approach to land management is expected, with increasing support and requirement for activities in support of biodiversity and a net reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

We are likely to see activities such as tree planting and peatland management being incentivised to become a more common feature of farming businesses.

The Scottish Government is committed to moving towards shifting 50% of direct payments to climate action and funding for on-farm nature restoration and enhancement by 2025.

Alongside these proposed payments, there are private markets emerging that could potentially offer payments for environmental improvement and climate adaptation and mitigation.

While I am wary of selling carbon off-farm, as many farmers will need it to balance their own emissions, we need to make sure that the tenanted sector does not get forgotten while these new ways of working are being developed.

All tenancies under agricultural holdings legislation must follow the rules of good estate management and the rules of good husbandry. This means the occupier is required to maintain a reasonable standard of efficient production, while keeping the unit in a condition to enable such a standard to be maintained in the future. This stems from the Agriculture (Scotland) Act 1948 when, after the Second World War, there was an emphasis on efficient farming in the public interest.

Peatland management is likely to be incentivised in future.

I would contend that there is still a need for emphasis on efficient farming and food production on tenanted holdings, but the question now is whether tenants should be permitted to carry out additional land management activities that fulfil the current public interest in delivering net zero and biodiversity.

The government is committed to creating equal access to support for tenants and owner-occupied farmers, yet the current rules of good management for agricultural holdings are likely to make it difficult for tenants to carry out some of the activities that are to be supported under the new Bill’s proposals.

I am currently working with stakeholders to consider the best ways forward – ways that support the sector as a whole. This requires a balance to providing opportunities for tenants to access public support to deliver the government’s aims, but also to consider the implications for landlords who have essentially let land for agricultural purposes.

Ensuring a fair deal for both tenants and landowners is a priority.

Fair and reasonable options that respect both landlord’s and tenant’s rights might, for example, include modifying diversification arrangements or altering compensation arrangements for non-farming activities.

We also have to consider the future of the tenanted sector – the letting of land will continue to decline if it is not attractive to landowners to do so.

The proposals for a new land use tenancy are interesting in that they allow for a wider range of land use activities to address environmental, climate change, and biodiversity activity. This new proposed tenancy aims to be flexible without some of the constraints of current tenancies.

As far as I understand, prior to entering into an agreement, the tenant and landlord would need to agree the activities being undertaken, the rent, the length of the lease,
and a record of the fixed equipment. This is still a proposal at this stage but it may go some way to creating new opportunities for new tenants.

I am keeping an eye on developments and am currently working with stakeholders to help the Scottish Government provide the most appropriate legislation, policy, and support.

You can find out more about these discussions by reading the minutes of the Tenant Farming Advisory Forum which are published on the Scottish Land Commission’s website: landcommission.gov.scot/tenant-farming.

Bob McIntosh is the Scottish Tenant Farming Commissioner

