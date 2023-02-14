Scientists unveil gene-edited wheat field trial success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scientists unveil gene-edited wheat field trial success

By Nancy Nicolson
February 14 2023, 5.57pm
CONFIDENT: Professor Nigel Halford led the research and is optimistic of its potential.
Europe’s first-ever field trial of a gene-edited (GE) variety of wheat has shown a significant reduction of a potential carcinogen when the flour is baked.

Rothamsted Research announced the results of the trial as the Genetic Technology (Precision Breeding) Bill is in the final stages of its passage through parliament and which, if passed, will make provision for the release and marketing of GE crops in England.

The new wheat strain was gene-edited to lower the formation of asparagine in the wheat grains.

When cooked, this amino acid is converted to acrylamide – a potential carcinogen that food processors are keen to control.

Levels of asparagine (acrylamide’s precursor) in the GE wheat were up to 50% lower than the control variety Cadenza.

The first ever field trial of a gene edited (GE) variety of wheat has been harvested .

Once ground into flour and cooked, the amounts of acrylamide formed were also significantly reduced by up to 45%.

Rothamsted said the field trail was an important step in determining whether the new GE wheat would be viable, because while indoor trials under glass had proved successful, only by planting out in experimental fields could the research team be sure that the new strain could deliver for farmers.

Professor Nigel Halford, who led the research, said: “The study showed that gene editing to reduce asparagine concentration in the wheat grain works just as well in the field as under glass.

“This is important because the availability of low acrylamide wheat could enable food businesses to comply with evolving regulations on the presence of acrylamide in food without costly changes to production lines or reductions in product quality.

“It could also have a significant impact on dietary acrylamide intake for consumers.”

He continued: “However, GE plants will only be developed for commercial use if the right regulatory framework is in place and breeders are confident that they will get a return on their investment in GE varieties.”

