Scientists unveil gene-edited wheat field trial success

Europe’s first-ever field trial of a gene-edited (GE) variety of wheat has shown a significant reduction of a potential carcinogen when the flour is baked.

Rothamsted Research announced the results of the trial as the Genetic Technology (Precision Breeding) Bill is in the final stages of its passage through parliament and which, if passed, will make provision for the release and marketing of GE crops in England.

The new wheat strain was gene-edited to lower the formation of asparagine in the wheat grains.

When cooked, this amino acid is converted to acrylamide – a potential carcinogen that food processors are keen to control.

Levels of asparagine (acrylamide’s precursor) in the GE wheat were up to 50% lower than the control variety Cadenza.

Once ground into flour and cooked, the amounts of acrylamide formed were also significantly reduced by up to 45%.

Rothamsted said the field trail was an important step in determining whether the new GE wheat would be viable, because while indoor trials under glass had proved successful, only by planting out in experimental fields could the research team be sure that the new strain could deliver for farmers.

Professor Nigel Halford, who led the research, said: “The study showed that gene editing to reduce asparagine concentration in the wheat grain works just as well in the field as under glass.

“This is important because the availability of low acrylamide wheat could enable food businesses to comply with evolving regulations on the presence of acrylamide in food without costly changes to production lines or reductions in product quality.

“It could also have a significant impact on dietary acrylamide intake for consumers.”

He continued: “However, GE plants will only be developed for commercial use if the right regulatory framework is in place and breeders are confident that they will get a return on their investment in GE varieties.”