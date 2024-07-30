Irish on top as Six Nations comes to Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Irish on top as Six Nations comes to Fife

The keenly contested ploughing contest in Wormit was hard work on dry ground.

By Keith Findlay
Six Nations ploughing action in Wormit, Fife.
Six Nations ploughing action in Wormit, Fife. Image: Val Fenton

Some of the finest ploughmen from across the UK and Ireland descended on field in Fife to pit their skills against one another.

The Six Nations Vintage Ploughing Championships at Peacehill Farm, Wormit, by permission of the Forster family, was hotly contested by 16 competitors.

Overall champion was vintage mounted class winner Alan Simms, from Ireland.

The event was open to skilled ploughmen and women from Scotland, England, Wales, Northern Ireland, Ireland and the Isle of Man.

But there were no representatives this time from Wales or the Isle of Man.

Six Scottish ploughmen took part

There were six from Scotland, five from England, three from Northern Ireland and two from Ireland.

The Scottish contingent included David Veitch from Scotlandwell, Kinross-shire and Ron Phillips, of Pitlessie, Fife, who both competed in the vintage mounted class.

Another Fifer, Ed Bennie, of Freuchie, and George Melville, of Limerigg, near Falkirk, flew the flag for Scotland in the vintage trailing class.

Euan Anderson, of Dundee, and Robert Mckechnie. of Larkhall, were Scotland’s classic class duo.

Four-hour time limit

Northern Ireland’s David Grattan, winner in the vintage trailing competition, was overall reserve champion.

Each competitor had four hours to plough their own plot of about 9,150sq ft.

Conditions were hard and dry due to a recent upturn in weather in the area, which posed its own issues for the judges.

Plough on tractor
Shutterstock

These included Charlie Halliday, who was judging on behalf of the society of ploughmen from England, and Gordon Beattie, of Forfar, who is currently vice-chairman of the Scottish Ploughing Championships (SPC).

They were joined by local ploughman Willie Grieve Snr, of St Andrews.

The overall judge, who chose best plot in the field, was multiple world ploughing champion Andrew Mitchell, of Forfar.

Winners at the Six Nations event.
Winners at the Six Nations event. Image: Catriona Anderson

Making sure everyone stuck to the rules were the three stewards, led by ex-SPC chairman Willie Grieve Jr . He was head steward, working alongside Harry Lindsay, of Laurencekirk, and Colin Crawford, of Linlithgow.

The competition was organised and hosted by the fledgling TayForth Ploughers League, which raises money to help ploughers with the cost of travelling to international events.

In the short period of time the league has been operating, it has raised nearly £4,000.

Results

  • Vintage mounted: 1 Alan Simms, Ireland; 2 Alex Evans, England; 3 Ron Phillips, Scotland
  • Vintage trailing: 1 David Grattan, Northern Ireland; 2 Brian Shaw, England; 3 George Melville, Scotland
  • Classic: 1 Ray Alderson, England; 2 Antony Boldan, England; 3 Euan Anderson, Scotland
  • Overall winner: Alan Simms
  • Reserve overall: David Grattan

Conversation