First Minister John Swinney sees ‘fabulous examples of good work’ on Perthshire farm visit

First Minister John Swinney heard about some of the joys and challenges of farming during his first formal meeting with NFU Scotland (NFUS).

And where better to find out more about the industry than on a farm?

NFUS president Martin Kennedy welcomed Mr Swinney and Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon to his family farm in Highland Perthshire.

Mr Kennedy is a tenant farmer in Aberfeldy, together with his wife, Jane, and three daughters. They have 600 ewes and 60 cows on land rising from 800ft to 2,500ft.

Two of Mr Kennedy’s daughters, Katrina and Yvonne, accompanied the ministers on their tour of Lurgan Farm.

Funding allocations discussed

Formal talks focused on future agricultural support in Scotland and funding allocations under the proposed four-tiered framework. The transition from current support policies to new arrangements, to be phased in from now until 2028, were also discussed.

Scottish Government backing was also sought for NFUS’ lobbying to secure an increased, ring-fenced and multi-annual agricultural budget from the UK Government.

Having Katrina and Yvonne take part in the ministers’ tour was an ideal platform to highlight the need for support for the next generation of Scottish farmers and crofters.

Other issues in the spotlight

NFUS also took the opportunity to raise concerns over the need for an appeals process as part of the new beef calf scheme, species and watercourse management and the new application process for capital funding.

Mr Kennedy also reiterated the union’s opposition to National Park proposals.

Speaking after the meeting, Mr Kennedy said: “As we move to new support arrangements, it is vital the Scottish Government takes the industry with it during the transition if it is to secure the required outcomes on food production, biodiversity and reduced emissions.

“We welcomed further confirmation that at least 70% of the Scottish agricultural budget will be delivered through tiers one and two of the new support structure.

“We made it clear that, on the funding split between tiers one and two, conditionality in both tiers mean a 70:30 split is justified.”

Industry needs ‘deliverable’ funding package

The NFUS president added: “Scottish farming and crofting need a funded and deliverable package of future support.

“We will continue to be clear in our asks of the Scottish Government on exactly that.

“Central to that is securing an increased multi-annual, ring-fenced budget from the UK Government.”

Engagement with the agriculture sector will be crucial as we manage the transition to net-zero.” First Minister John Swinney

Mr Swinney said: “I was very grateful to Martin Kennedy for the invitation to visit his family farm.

“Engagement with the agriculture sector will be crucial as we manage the transition to net-zero.

“And I was grateful to get the opportunity to see some fabulous examples of good work taking place at Lurgan Farm.”

The first minister added: “We will continue to work closely with NFU Scotland and others on issues such as securing a multi-year funding arrangement for agriculture with the new UK Government.

“That will ensure rural Scotland does not lose out in the wake of Brexit, and recognise the capacity of our land to help feed our nation and deliver on climate and nature outcomes.

Swinney urged farmers to act now and be ready for looming payment regime changes

“Changes to agricultural payments are coming in 2025 and all farmers and crofters need to act now to ensure they are ready.

“Scottish Government has already provided more than £3.9 million in grant funding in response to 4,700 claims to support agricultural businesses through the Preparing for Sustainable Farming scheme.”