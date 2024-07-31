First Minister John Swinney sees ‘fabulous examples of good work’ on Perthshire farm visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Farming

First Minister John Swinney sees ‘fabulous examples of good work’ on Perthshire farm visit

The first minister enjoyed a tour of a Perthshire farm with NFU Scotland president Martin Kennedy.

By Keith Findlay
NFUS president Martin Kennedy, Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon, First Minister John Swinney and Mr Kennedy's daughters, Yvonne and Katrina on their Aberfeldy hill farm.
l-r NFUS president Martin Kennedy, Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon, First Minister John Swinney and Mr Kennedy's daughters, Yvonne and Katrina on their Aberfeldy hill farm. Image:NFUS

First Minister John Swinney heard about some of the joys and challenges of farming during his first formal meeting with NFU Scotland (NFUS).

And where better to find out more about the industry than on a farm?

NFUS president Martin Kennedy welcomed Mr Swinney and Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon to his family farm in Highland Perthshire.

Mr Kennedy is a tenant farmer in Aberfeldy, together with his wife, Jane, and three daughters. They have 600 ewes and 60 cows on land rising from 800ft to 2,500ft.

Two of Mr Kennedy’s daughters, Katrina and Yvonne, accompanied the ministers on their tour of Lurgan Farm.

Funding allocations discussed

Formal talks focused on future agricultural support in Scotland and funding allocations under the proposed four-tiered framework. The transition from current support policies to new arrangements, to be phased in from now until 2028, were also discussed.

Scottish Government backing was also sought for NFUS’ lobbying to secure an increased, ring-fenced and multi-annual agricultural budget from the UK Government.

Having Katrina and Yvonne take part in the ministers’ tour was an ideal platform to highlight the need for support for the next generation of Scottish farmers and crofters.

Other issues in the spotlight

NFUS also took the opportunity to raise concerns over the need for an appeals process as part of the new beef calf scheme, species and watercourse management and the new application process for capital funding.

Mr Kennedy also reiterated the union’s opposition to National Park proposals.

Martin Kennedy
Martin Kennedy. Image:: NFUS

Speaking after the meeting, Mr Kennedy said: “As we move to new support arrangements, it is vital the Scottish Government takes the industry with it during the transition if it is to secure the required outcomes on food production, biodiversity and reduced emissions.

“We welcomed further confirmation that at least 70% of the Scottish agricultural budget will be delivered through tiers one and two of the new support structure.

“We made it clear that, on the funding split between tiers one and two, conditionality in both tiers mean a 70:30 split is justified.”

Industry needs ‘deliverable’ funding package

The NFUS president added: “Scottish farming and crofting need a funded and deliverable package of future support.

“We will continue to be clear in our asks of the Scottish Government on exactly that.

“Central to that is securing an increased multi-annual, ring-fenced budget from the UK Government.”

Engagement with the agriculture sector will be crucial as we manage the transition to net-zero.” First Minister John Swinney

Mr Swinney said: “I was very grateful to Martin Kennedy for the invitation to visit his family farm.

“Engagement with the agriculture sector will be crucial as we manage the transition to net-zero.

“And I was grateful to get the opportunity to see some fabulous examples of good work taking place at Lurgan Farm.”

Mr Kennedy at Lurgan Farm, near Aberfeldy.
Mr Kennedy at Lurgan Farm, near Aberfeldy.

The first minister added: “We will continue to work closely with NFU Scotland and others on issues such as securing a multi-year funding arrangement for agriculture with the new UK Government.

“That will ensure rural Scotland does not lose out in the wake of Brexit, and recognise the capacity of our land to help feed our nation and deliver on climate and nature outcomes.

Swinney urged farmers to act now and be ready for looming payment regime changes

Changes to agricultural payments are coming in 2025 and all farmers and crofters need to act now to ensure they are ready.

“Scottish Government has already provided more than £3.9 million in grant funding in response to 4,700 claims to support agricultural businesses through the Preparing for Sustainable Farming scheme.”

More from Farming

Six Nations ploughing action in Wormit, Fife.
Irish on top as Six Nations comes to Fife
Children show off their sheep at Perth Show 2023
Record entries for 2024 Perth Show
Farmers offered support by NFUS for infrastructure concerns
Government disease eradication project to help pig farmers
Sam Parsons has been estate manager at Balcaskie Estate in the East Neuk of Fife for 16 years. Image: DC Thomson.
Fife farm estate manager Sam urges vigilance after £120,000 GPS thefts: 'They knew what…
Flash floods pouring mud and water from fields into the Hogarth Drive area of Cupar after an intense downpour in 2022. Image: Michael Alexander
Can Fife and Tayside farmers do more to prevent flash floods?
2
Fife farmer, Henry Cheape, celebrates after reaching Antigua.
Where did St Andrews farmer Henry find the strength to row across the Atlantic…
Blinkbonny Farm views from drone, over the land that the new owner is proposing to turn into a forest. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Will Italian pasta heiress' forest dream change the face of Fife farming?
2
Lara (2), Pim (3) and Kit (22 months) from Guardbridge and The Cotswalds and Netherlands with their families at Fife Show. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Best pictures as thousands enjoy the sun at this year's Fife Show
Three generations with Peter Small, dad Andrew Small (88) and Douglas Small (11) with the Case CC4 (1938) tractor that's been in the family since it was new. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
'It's a way of life!': Fife vintage tractor enthusiasts share their passion

Conversation